Fortress of Solitude

Looking at the world scene these days, I am reminded of the saying, “It is a curse to live in interesting times.” While I am inspired by the grit and will of the Ukrainian people, at the same time, I’m feeling terribly saddened by the suffering and death they are dealing with at present. A few trips around the sun allows you to gain perspective, and the reports from Ukraine help me to view my life’s problems in clarifying light.
At times like these, I confess that I find refuge in my shop. There, my mistakes are manageable, and the illusion of control is easy to find. And while turned bowls and chopsticks will not save the world, they can help make my corner of it a little better. Count your many blessings, one of which is this wonderful craft of woodworking that provides solace in difficult times.
Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal
March/April 2022 What’s in Store Roundup
Take a closer look at the tools featured in the March/April 2022 issue, including offerings from Rockler and Dremel.
Style Adjustment, Thanks to Paint
Don’t toss that sturdy but dated piece of furniture. A fresh coat of paint might be all the facelift this maple table really needs.
From Our Sponsor
Sale prices expire 3/31/2021 unless otherwise listed. To get free shipping, simply place your order of $39 or more at Rockler.com by clicking any link above or entering the promotion code at the top of this email at checkout. Additional shipping charges will apply for select over-sized items, express orders, and orders to Alaska, Hawaii, Guam, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. This offer does not apply to international customers. This offer cannot be combined with other offers, applied to previous orders. Some offers available only online. Not all items available at retail stores. Offer not valid at Rockler’s independent resellers. Rockler Woodworking and Hardware reserves the right to limit quantities, correct errors or omissions and modify or end this promotion at any time.