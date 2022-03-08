Fortress of Solitude

Looking at the world scene these days, I am reminded of the saying, “It is a curse to live in interesting times.” While I am inspired by the grit and will of the Ukrainian people, at the same time, I’m feeling terribly saddened by the suffering and death they are dealing with at present. A few trips around the sun allows you to gain perspective, and the reports from Ukraine help me to view my life’s problems in clarifying light.

At times like these, I confess that I find refuge in my shop. There, my mistakes are manageable, and the illusion of control is easy to find. And while turned bowls and chopsticks will not save the world, they can help make my corner of it a little better. Count your many blessings, one of which is this wonderful craft of woodworking that provides solace in difficult times.

Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal

March/April 2022 What’s in Store Roundup

Take a closer look at the tools featured in the March/April 2022 issue, including offerings from Rockler and Dremel.

Style Adjustment, Thanks to Paint

Don’t toss that sturdy but dated piece of furniture. A fresh coat of paint might be all the facelift this maple table really needs.

