Fresh Starts

As the calendar flips over to January, the start of a new year is always a bracing time for garage-shop woodworkers in the Snow Belt like me! Lately, we’ve had temps in the minus double digits here in Minnesota. Still, January always holds a lot of promise to start those new projects and get my shop better organized, despite the bone-chilling cold just outside my shop door. I’ve got a scrap bin that is long overdue for a good culling, my turning tools need a rack of some sort and it really, really is time to rotate the indexed cutters on my jointer.
But enough about me. What are your plans for these winter months? Are you re-working your shop to get better organized or perhaps diving into a big project you’d care to tell me about? I hope you will. It will be the nudge I need to layer up and get back out there!
Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal
Project: Updated Miter Saw Station
After a decade of using a previous (and popular!) station, our author goes back to the drawing board to reinvent his own design with many updates.
Emiliano Achaval on Hawaiian Calabash Bowls
From Our Sponsor
Sale prices expire 1/22/2021 unless otherwise listed. To get free shipping, simply place your order of $39 or more at Rockler.com by clicking any link above or entering the promotion code at the top of this email at checkout. Additional shipping charges will apply for select over-sized items, express orders, and orders to Alaska, Hawaii, Guam, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. This offer does not apply to international customers. This offer cannot be combined with other offers, applied to previous orders. Some offers available only online. Not all items available at retail stores. Offer not valid at Rockler’s independent resellers. Rockler Woodworking and Hardware reserves the right to limit quantities, correct errors or omissions and modify or end this promotion at any time.