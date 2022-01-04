Fresh Starts

As the calendar flips over to January, the start of a new year is always a bracing time for garage-shop woodworkers in the Snow Belt like me! Lately, we’ve had temps in the minus double digits here in Minnesota. Still, January always holds a lot of promise to start those new projects and get my shop better organized, despite the bone-chilling cold just outside my shop door. I’ve got a scrap bin that is long overdue for a good culling, my turning tools need a rack of some sort and it really, really is time to rotate the indexed cutters on my jointer.

But enough about me. What are your plans for these winter months? Are you re-working your shop to get better organized or perhaps diving into a big project you’d care to tell me about? I hope you will. It will be the nudge I need to layer up and get back out there!

Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal

Project: Updated Miter Saw Station

After a decade of using a previous (and popular!) station, our author goes back to the drawing board to reinvent his own design with many updates.



Emiliano Achaval on Hawaiian Calabash Bowls

Ernie Conover talks to Hawaiian turner Emiliano Achaval about the centuries-old art of turning calabash bowls. You can check out some of Emiliano’s work at his website: hawaiiankoaturner.com











