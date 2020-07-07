From My Mind to Reality

One of the things that makes woodworking so satisfying to me is that, on occasion, I will imagine a project — table, chair, shelving, bowl, bird feeder and so forth — and then just go out to my shop and build it. That is pretty amazing when you think about it: concept to completion, and the only influence through the whole process is me. (While that is not exactly true, it is pretty close.) So while I would not call myself a designer per se, there is no doubt I have designed and built many things. Some of them turned out very well.

What about you? Do you prefer to build from plans or create projects based on your own ideas? Please share!

Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal

P.S.: For those of you who are interested in discussions on design, my friend and master woodworker Ian Kirby had a recent blog post you should read. Check it out by clicking here.

Making rip cuts is one of the most common and useful functions of a table saw. Luckily, this important skill is pretty easy to master. In just a couple of minutes, the Skill Builder video below will take you through the steps to get your ripping right.














