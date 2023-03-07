From the Mouths of Babes

Last Saturday, I presented a series of demos at a Rockler store. At the front of the crowd were seven or eight kids, all younger than 10. I love kids, and they are fun in this situation because I can get the whole crowd engaged by getting the kids to respond to questions.

One young fellow there may be the next Sam Maloof. He asked questions like, “After you put the dye on the wood, do you wipe it all off?” He was focused and on-task.

As the various demos went on, I thought he would lose interest. But as I held up a collection of new Rockler glue brushes, he exclaimed, “That one is for Festool Dominos!” The adults were amazed, and I was blown away. I think Sam Maloof would be proud.

Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal

