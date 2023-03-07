From the Mouths of Babes

Last Saturday, I presented a series of demos at a Rockler store. At the front of the crowd were seven or eight kids, all younger than 10. I love kids, and they are fun in this situation because I can get the whole crowd engaged by getting the kids to respond to questions.

One young fellow there may be the next Sam Maloof. He asked questions like, “After you put the dye on the wood, do you wipe it all off?” He was focused and on-task.

As the various demos went on, I thought he would lose interest. But as I held up a collection of new Rockler glue brushes, he exclaimed, “That one is for Festool Dominos!” The adults were amazed, and I was blown away. I think Sam Maloof would be proud.

Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal

Step-by-Step Guide to Installing Piano Hinges

Chris Marshall goes through the process of adding a piano hinge to a project, including preparation, cutting the hinge to size and installing the hinge on the cabinetry. Piano hinges are an excellent option for lids and doors on a wide variety of different woodworking projects.

Building a Simple Step Stool

Layout drawing for stool parts
Practice making square cuts with a handsaw, boring mortises and joining parts to create this practical step stool.

Premium Project: Compact Sewing Cabinet

Compact sewing cabinet project
Sewing is becoming more popular than ever. This compact cabinet with foldout leaves is a great way to enhance enjoyment of the craft.

Premium Project: Stickley-Inspired Prairie-Style Settle

Arts and crafts loveseat
Simple construction techniques like mortise-and-tenon, grooves and corbels underlie the minimalist design of this take on the Arts & Crafts style.

