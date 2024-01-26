Getting a Grip on Layout

Few things frustrate my woodworking enthusiasm more than when the side effects of aging get in the way, and here’s one of them. As someone who has worked with my hands for 40 years, arthritis regularly inhibits my grip, making it harder to manipulate small parts.

Which is why I find these new aluminum Saddle Squares from Rockler to be so handy. Notice that they have a knurled grip — I’ve found it to not only make the task of positioning them easier, but it also enables me to hold them more confidently. That is a win-win in my book! Rockler offers four options: 90 degree, 45-degree miter, 1:6 dovetails and 1:8 dovetails. Each sells for $14.99.