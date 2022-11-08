It’s going to be short and sweet today.

As a Navy veteran and a person who believes in the promise of America, I urge all of you to vote. I don’t care who you vote for (I actually do have a preference, but you’ll never see it here), but please take part in the single most important act in any democracy.

I wish everyone a lovely Election Day!

Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal

Chiseling Picture Frame Corners Square

Chris Marshall explains the process for squaring up the corners of a routed picture frame, and how to keep your chisels sharp enough for the task with the Tormek T-4 Sharpening System

Sanding Block Support for Edge Sanding

Avoid getting rid of your corners when edge sanding with this handy tip that will provide a bit more support to your sanding block.

Project: Universal Clamping Table

You’ll appreciate the “third hand” this T-slotted tabletop accessory offers for glue-ups, machining operations and more.

Premium Project: Majestic Mountains Marquetry Box

Marquetry is a venerable technique where designs or images are created out of separate veneer pieces and glued to a substrate. Here is a great project to get started in this enjoyable craft.













