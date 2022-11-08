GO VOTE

by Rob JohnstoneNov 8, 2022

Rob Johnstone Photo

It’s going to be short and sweet today.

As a Navy veteran and a person who believes in the promise of America, I urge all of you to vote. I don’t care who you vote for (I actually do have a preference, but you’ll never see it here), but please take part in the single most important act in any democracy.

I wish everyone a lovely Election Day!

Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal

