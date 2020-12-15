Grand Plan Deferred

Believe it or not, some of my favorite memories of my time in the shop were projects that I had high hopes for and then simply was not able to execute. I have mentioned previously the rocking horse I made many years ago that my wife dubbed a “rocking doggie.”

Another minor fiasco that comes to mind from time to time was my chopstick failure.

It was the middle of December and I was planning to create a custom-made set of chopsticks for every family member. I had a stockpile of highly figured scrap stock, and I could see them in my mind’s eye as the most beautiful chopsticks ever made! My plan was to turn them on the lathe and use them for stocking stuffers. I carefully cut matching blanks from my precious stock, with each pair of blanks perfect. Then I stepped to my lathe and proceeded to break every other blank or so — my lathe skills were just not up to the task. Some bad words were spoken as my carefully curated collection became a mismatched miasma of mourning.

(Years later I bought a Bridge City Tools Chopstick Maker at an auction…so there!)

All this is to say, hang in there holiday gift makers! Just remember that regardless of the outcome, ours is a noble and rewarding effort.

Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal

Gift Plan: Rustic Candle Centerpiece

A simple project made from some natural wood scraps, this centerpiece is attractive and simple to make.

Tools, Techniques and Tips for Carving a Spoon

From Our Sponsor

We visited Vevang Studio in Minneapolis, Minnesota, to learn about traditional hand tools and carving techniques used to make a wooden spoon. Erik Vevang demonstrates how to properly and safely use a few carving knives to make a beautiful and useful spoon.















