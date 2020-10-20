Halloween Construction

by Rob JohnstoneOct 20, 2020

Rob Johnstone photoLater this week, my eldest grandchild, Maggie (8 going on 9), and I will be making her a set of “blasters” to complete her Halloween costume. The blasters (non-working models) will be made of wood, but painted in such a way that all the other kids will likely think she got them from Blasters R Us. We will see, since Maggie is in charge of the painting.

All this has me wondering what sort of Halloween contributions will be coming from your shop. There are many ideas that come to my mind … gravestones, zombie parts, maybe a working model of a guillotine.

But as fertile as my imagination is, I am certain that my fellow woodworkers are much more creative and productive. Hence, I will wait to hear from you on the matter.

Rob Johnstone, Woodworker's Journal

Tool Chest Project

Tool door tool chest

Help keep your hand tools and other small supplies organized and at the ready with this easy-to-build, two-drawer tool chest.

Power Carving Wood Art

Power carving is growing in popularity. It is a fun way to express your woodworking in three dimensions. Inspired by the new grinder and accessories from Arbortech, Rob Johnstone tries his hand at creating art, assisted by the power carving tools (you be the judge).

