Many years ago, I went down to Alabama at the invitation of Tim Knight, a government forester, and I learned about longleaf pine. Between Tim and Rhett Johnson from the Solon Dixon Center, I was given a master class in this amazing American wood and their attempts to bring it back as the primary coastal pine. Beyond that, they explained to this Yankee boy about heart pine, which includes the heartwood of several species of Southern yellow pine, including longeaf. Its rich color and beautiful grain — especially in its quartersawn form — was a revelation to me. That’s because northern pine, just like yours truly, is pale and nondescript.

So for our Southern readers, is heart pine readily available in your area? Can you get it in quantities to do some serious woodworking with? If so, this northern boy is jealous!

Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal

We’ve all been there, right in the middle of a project when suddenly you realize you’re out of glue, or sandpaper, or something else basic but vital. You can avoid this woodworking travesty by planning ahead and stocking up! Chris Marshall takes us through his approach to keeping consumables in good supply.













