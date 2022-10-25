Hero for the Day

Many of us have hobbies. My wife Mary gardens and is crazy about dahlias, which are truly beautiful flowers. But apparently, they are also a bit pricey — okay, really pricey. (I don’t ask about gardening costs, and Mary doesn’t ask about bird hunting expenses.) And despite her several attempts to winter over the bulbs to save some money, those efforts have just not been successful.

Last weekend, we came up with a new idea for keeping the bulbs at the correct cool temperature and humidity. It involved me building a rudimentary frame that could be wrapped with fabric and placed under a basement window. The frame was nothing special but let me just say that I got some significant brownie points for my effort!

Crossing fingers here that “Operation Dahlia Bulbs” is a success.

Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal

Making a Bag Toss Game

The game is played with the two game boards you make and a couple of sets of 5″ x 5″ beanbags. The game is scored by the number of bags that fall on or in each hole. The top hole is worth 2 points. The middle hole is worth 1 point. And the bottom hole costs you 1 point.

Click Here to Download the Drawings and Materials List.

Solving Clamping Problem in a Snap

Having trouble with staining or rusting on your pipe clamps? These small plastic gardening clamps might help preserve both them and your next project.

Project: Versatile Crosscut Sled

Super-tune any table saw’s crosscutting accuracy with this sturdy, versatile jig

Premium Project: Stickley-Inspired Plant Stand

From Our Sponsor

Curved elements give this Arts & Crafts standard a “lift,” but a fumed finish keeps it true to its roots.













