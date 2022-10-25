Hero for the Day

by Rob JohnstoneOct 25, 2022

Rob Johnstone Photo

Many of us have hobbies. My wife Mary gardens and is crazy about dahlias, which are truly beautiful flowers. But apparently, they are also a bit pricey — okay, really pricey. (I don’t ask about gardening costs, and Mary doesn’t ask about bird hunting expenses.) And despite her several attempts to winter over the bulbs to save some money, those efforts have just not been successful.

Last weekend, we came up with a new idea for keeping the bulbs at the correct cool temperature and humidity. It involved me building a rudimentary frame that could be wrapped with fabric and placed under a basement window. The frame was nothing special but let me just say that I got some significant brownie points for my effort!

Red dhalia

Purple dhalia

Rob's makeshift bulb growing station

Crossing fingers here that “Operation Dahlia Bulbs” is a success.

Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal

Making a Bag Toss Game

This beanbag toss game is a fun twist on the familiar backyard bag toss (aka cornhole) game. We built the game boards using a few DeWALT tools, including the DeWALT DWS520K Heavy-Duty 6-1/2 165mm TrackSaw Kit, a DeWALT 20V MAX* Cordless/Brushless Jigsaw and a DeWALT 20V MAX* XR Cordless/Brushless Compact Router.

The game is played with the two game boards you make and a couple of sets of 5″ x 5″ beanbags. The game is scored by the number of bags that fall on or in each hole. The top hole is worth 2 points. The middle hole is worth 1 point. And the bottom hole costs you 1 point.

Click Here to Download the Drawings and Materials List.

Solving Clamping Problem in a Snap

Garden clamps on pipe clamp
Having trouble with staining or rusting on your pipe clamps? These small plastic gardening clamps might help preserve both them and your next project.

Project: Versatile Crosscut Sled

AJ Hamler making cuts with a crosscut sled
Super-tune any table saw’s crosscutting accuracy with this sturdy, versatile jig.

Premium Project: Stickley-Inspired Plant Stand

Arts and Crafts plant stand
Curved elements give this Arts & Crafts standard a “lift,” but a fumed finish keeps it true to its roots.

