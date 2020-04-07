Holy Cow! So many projects!

When I challenged you to send in more than 25 examples of what you were building I never guessed that you would be so prolific … more than 70!

I love these submissions and you can see all of them in our Feedback department. They range from the sublime to the ridiculous — that, I had expected.

As promised, because you exceeded the goal of 25 we are sharing some examples of what the gang here are working on — including our newest person, videographer Colleen Carey. Chris’ turning image shows his latest passion and my little boxes will be in an upcoming Woodworker’s Journal (so a bit of a cheat …).

Rob Johnstone

Chris Marshall

Dan Cary

Colleen Carey

Last week, I said that one of the people who sent in their projects would be selected for a Rockler gift card — but there were so many of you that I have added two more gift card prizes.

To see the winners and some “judges comments,” click here.

Thanks so much to all the folks who submitted — you are an inspiration to me, and I bet to the rest of our readers as well.

Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal

A Record Worthy End Grain Table

When you enter the tasting room of the Bonesaw Brewing Company in Glassboro, New Jersey, you won’t be able to miss its recently installed tasting table — it quite likely is the largest end grain table in the world.



PROJECT: Entry Bench

This drawer and chest combo provides a convenient place to take a load off, plus plenty of storage space for your seasonal outerwear.



From Our Sponsor

Smooooth! That is the key word not only for the motion of drawer slides, but also for installing them. Our Skill Builder video shows how to use the Rockler Universal Drawer Slide Jig to ensure your experience installing metal slides is as smooth as it can possibly be.















