Holy Cow! So many projects!
When I challenged you to send in more than 25 examples of what you were building I never guessed that you would be so prolific … more than 70!
I love these submissions and you can see all of them in our Feedback department. They range from the sublime to the ridiculous — that, I had expected.
As promised, because you exceeded the goal of 25 we are sharing some examples of what the gang here are working on — including our newest person, videographer Colleen Carey. Chris’ turning image shows his latest passion and my little boxes will be in an upcoming Woodworker’s Journal (so a bit of a cheat …).
Rob Johnstone
Chris Marshall
Dan Cary
Colleen Carey
Last week, I said that one of the people who sent in their projects would be selected for a Rockler gift card — but there were so many of you that I have added two more gift card prizes.
To see the winners and some “judges comments,” click here.
Thanks so much to all the folks who submitted — you are an inspiration to me, and I bet to the rest of our readers as well.
Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal
A Record Worthy End Grain Table
When you enter the tasting room of the Bonesaw Brewing Company in Glassboro, New Jersey, you won’t be able to miss its recently installed tasting table — it quite likely is the largest end grain table in the world.
PROJECT: Entry Bench
This drawer and chest combo provides a convenient place to take a load off, plus plenty of storage space for your seasonal outerwear.
From Our Sponsor
|Smooooth! That is the key word not only for the motion of drawer slides, but also for installing them. Our Skill Builder video shows how to use the Rockler Universal Drawer Slide Jig to ensure your experience installing metal slides is as smooth as it can possibly be.
Congratulations! You qualify for FREE standard shipping and handling on orders of $39 or more! To get free shipping, simply place your order of $39 or more at Rockler.com by using the link above or entering promotion code wjwkly at checkout. Sale prices valid until 4/30/20 or date listed. Additional shipping charges will apply for select over-sized items, express orders, and orders to Alaska, Hawaii, Guam, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. This offer does not apply to international customers. This offer cannot be combined with other offers, applied to previous orders or used in conjunction with Rockler Professional pricing. Some offers available only online. Rockler Woodworking and Hardware reserves the right to limit quantities, correct errors or omissions and modify or end this promotion at any time. Not all items available at retail stores. Offer not valid at Rockler’s independent resellers. Rockler reserves the right to end this promotion.