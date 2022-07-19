Yesterday, in the land of the frozen North, or as the McKensie Brothers would have it, the “Great White North,” it got to 100 degrees outside. Please understand that I am not making a political or societal comment here. I am just saying that 100 degrees is just wrong. Very wrong!
A friend of mine who hails from Houston, Texas, said to me once, “The cold up here is like the summer back home. Here you scurry from your warm car to a warm house, and if you get caught outside long enough, it just might kill you. In Texas, it is just the reverse.”
I can live with the winter car-to-home scurry. But adding the summer version is simply a bridge too far. So if you’d like to find me, I’ll be in my dark, air-conditioned basement. My dogs and I will be shunning the light of day until the hot spell is over. This life is indeed sad and cruel!
Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal
Why Use an MDF Workbench Top?
Stewart Coffin: Paddle-maker Turned Puzzle-maker
Lifelong woodworker Stewart Coffin recounts a half century of interconnected geometry.
From Our Sponsor
Sale prices expire 7/28/2022 unless otherwise listed. To get free shipping, simply place your order of $49 or more at Rockler.com by clicking any link above or entering the promotion code at the top of this email at checkout. Additional shipping charges will apply for select over-sized items, express orders, and orders to Alaska, Hawaii, Guam, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. This offer does not apply to international customers. This offer cannot be combined with other offers, applied to previous orders. Some offers available only online. Not all items available at retail stores. Offer not valid at Rockler’s independent resellers. Rockler Woodworking and Hardware reserves the right to limit quantities, correct errors or omissions and modify or end this promotion at any time.