How About Hand Tools

by Matt HockingSep 13, 2022

I come to you with a request: Tell me what you want to know/learn about hand tools.

This may sound like a bit of a silly request. “What’s to know, you use your hands to make them work — duh.” But having been around for a bit, I know that many woodworkers have only a passing acquaintance with hand planes, spokeshaves, backsaws, marking gauges — I think I’ve made my point.

So I guess my real question is, would you like to learn how to use hand tools to better enhance your time in the shop? If so, what is it that you would like to learn, and what’s the best way we can do that for you? I’ve got some ideas, but I have learned to ask the question rather than assume the answer. I am looking forward to your feedback.

Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal

Installing a Butt Hinge

In this video, Rob Johnstone shows you the step-by-step process for cutting and installing butt hinges on a frame.

Turning a Tea Strainer

Tea strainers turned on a lathe
Beth Ireland of the American Association of Woodturners demonstrates the process for turning a loose leaf tea strainer.

Premium Project: Tansu-inspired Chest

Tansu-inspired chest of drawers
Put your box joint-making skills to the test when you build this handsome multi-level chest. This project is free for magazine subscribers!

Premium Project: Greene & Greene Dresser

This dresser is a stunning — and challenging — addition to an Arts and Crafts-style bedroom set. This project is free for magazine subscribers!

