How About Hand Tools

I come to you with a request: Tell me what you want to know/learn about hand tools.
This may sound like a bit of a silly request. “What’s to know, you use your hands to make them work — duh.” But having been around for a bit, I know that many woodworkers have only a passing acquaintance with hand planes, spokeshaves, backsaws, marking gauges — I think I’ve made my point.
So I guess my real question is, would you like to learn how to use hand tools to better enhance your time in the shop? If so, what is it that you would like to learn, and what’s the best way we can do that for you? I’ve got some ideas, but I have learned to ask the question rather than assume the answer. I am looking forward to your feedback.
Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal
