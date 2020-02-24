VIDEO: How to Use an HVLP Sprayer

Using an HVLP spray system is a great way to apply finishes, such as paint or polyurethane. The letters HVLP stands for high volume low pressure. These systems can deliver nearly 50 percent more finish with less overspray than a conventional spray gun. HVLP systems consist of a spray gun, a turbine, and an air hose. HVLP sprayers are not difficult to use. Rob Johnstone uses a Fuji Spray Mini-Mite Platinum 4 HVLP spray gun system to demonstrate the basics of how to apply a finish and clean the gun.