I Want Green Legs

I may have mentioned before that for fun in the shop, I lean towards woodturning. Not that I am terribly good at it, but there are aspects to it (only a short attention span is required, lots of wood chips are created per job, etc.) that make my time at the lathe fun.
My next adventure will be trying to turn four legs from a single green log section. I am told this was the standard operating procedure for the bodgers of old. As I am occasionally now considered an old codger, I hope to turn that “C” into a “B” in short order. I will, for your enjoyment, document my adventure and share the results here. What could possibly go wrong? Oh, let me count the ways…
Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal
Disassembling and Cleaning a Scroll Chuck
Sanding Jig Thins Swollen Biscuits
If you live in a humid area, you know the pain of swollen biscuits. Bruce Kieffer has some advice to salvage them.
From Our Sponsor
Sale prices expire 4/28/2021 unless otherwise listed. To get free shipping, simply place your order of $49 or more at Rockler.com by clicking any link above or entering the promotion code at the top of this email at checkout. Additional shipping charges will apply for select over-sized items, express orders, and orders to Alaska, Hawaii, Guam, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. This offer does not apply to international customers. This offer cannot be combined with other offers, applied to previous orders. Some offers available only online. Not all items available at retail stores. Offer not valid at Rockler’s independent resellers. Rockler Woodworking and Hardware reserves the right to limit quantities, correct errors or omissions and modify or end this promotion at any time.