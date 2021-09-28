The Jig Is Up!

If you are like me, you get almost as much satisfaction from coming up with and building a cool jig to solve a woodworking problem as you do from completing a “real” project. I confess that, on occasion, my clever contraptions need a bit of refining (or sometimes a trip to the waste bin), but, in general, they “get the ‘J’ done,” as a friend of mine likes to say.
So here is my challenge: if you have a jig or a fixture that you made and like, even if you saw it in a magazine or online first, send me a picture and a couple of words about why you like it. We will share all we can in the next Weekly, and I will share one of mine.
To make this more interesting, we will pick three random names from the submissions and send each of them a woodworking gift.
I can’t wait to see the jigs!
Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal
Sewing Cabinet with Lift
Plywood Tail Hook Enhances Crosscut Sled Safety
This reader has engineered a hook mechanism out of scrap plywood to add a bit of safety for crosscutting on his table saw.
