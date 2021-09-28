The Jig Is Up!

If you are like me, you get almost as much satisfaction from coming up with and building a cool jig to solve a woodworking problem as you do from completing a “real” project. I confess that, on occasion, my clever contraptions need a bit of refining (or sometimes a trip to the waste bin), but, in general, they “get the ‘J’ done,” as a friend of mine likes to say.

So here is my challenge: if you have a jig or a fixture that you made and like, even if you saw it in a magazine or online first, send me a picture and a couple of words about why you like it. We will share all we can in the next Weekly, and I will share one of mine.

To make this more interesting, we will pick three random names from the submissions and send each of them a woodworking gift.

I can’t wait to see the jigs!

Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal

Sewing Cabinet with Lift

Rob Johnstone explores the features of this compact sewing cabinet, highlighting some of the benefits of this project. One of the most handy features is a mechanical lift that brings the machine to the work surface while in use, but tucks it neatly away when it’s not.

Plywood Tail Hook Enhances Crosscut Sled Safety

This reader has engineered a hook mechanism out of scrap plywood to add a bit of safety for crosscutting on his table saw.

