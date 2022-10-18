Joinery Highs and Lows

This week, the lights in Rob’s office are off, as he’s out in the wilds of South Dakota chasing ducks. So I’m pinch-hitting for him until next week when, I’m sure, he’ll have a hunting story or two to share — maybe even here in the Weekly.
Over the weekend, I was cutting box joints for a little project to use as a prop for an upcoming “More on the Web” video in our December issue. I was using a pin-style miter gauge jig to cut the joints, with all the ups and downs that go along with dialing those jigs in. In the end, my pins and slots fit together like a piston in a cylinder. But the jig took some finessing, like it always does. Those joints never come out perfect on the first try, do they?
So that makes me wonder what style of joinery you enjoy making the most? Or, if this better suits your mood today, which joint gives you the most headaches? Either way, I hope you’ll write in to tell us which ones and why. Because, good or bad, you won’t be alone in your opinions!
Chris Marshall, Woodworker’s Journal
If you’re looking for ways to bone up on those joint-making skills, consider subscribing to the Woodworker’s Journal print magazine. It’ll set you back just $1.70 per month. And your $20 subscription will become a great shop resource for project plans, reader tips, technique articles, new-product news and much more. And you’ll even get our free Shop Tricks book as a thank you. Why not give our magazine a try!
Mobile Storage Cabinet
VIDEO: SawStop CTS Compact Table Saw Overview
Premium Project: Outdoor Loveseat
Premium Project: Keepsake Box
From Our Sponsor
Sale prices expire 11/17/2022 unless otherwise listed. To get free shipping, simply place your order of $49 or more at Rockler.com by clicking any link above or entering the promotion code at the top of this email at checkout. Additional shipping charges will apply for select over-sized items, express orders, and orders to Alaska, Hawaii, Guam, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. This offer does not apply to international customers. This offer cannot be combined with other offers, applied to previous orders. Some offers available only online. Not all items available at retail stores. Offer not valid at Rockler’s independent resellers. Rockler Woodworking and Hardware reserves the right to limit quantities, correct errors or omissions and modify or end this promotion at any time.