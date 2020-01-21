PROJECT: Mobile Storage Cabinet

The Mobile Storage Cabinet is an introduction to cabinet construction and builds foundational skills that can be used for future projects. The cabinet itself provides an upper storage area (approx. 20″W x 20″D x 25″H) with two shelves and swing-out doors plus a bottom pullout drawer (approx. 18″W x 20″D x 7″H). The 3″ Total-Lock Swivel Casters allow the cabinet to be wheeled around, then locked in place. The top surface with backsplash can then be used as an extra work table or counter space wherever it’s needed.

Click Here to Download the Plan.