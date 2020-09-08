Labor Day Weekend to Remember

Labor Day weekend was a lovely and memory-making few days, if you will allow me to wax personal for a moment. My wife Mary and I spent our fifth wedding anniversary on the shore of Lake Superior. The weather was perfect. The food, like the lake, was superior, and the time together — unplugged and intimate — was even better.

While away, woodworking did raise its head. Mary urged me not to go ask the resort if I could cut down one of their trees with a huge burl growing on it. We went golfing … I lost four balls in the first three holes, which is something of a record for me. We went hiking, and I even got to throw out a line from shore. (No fish were harmed in the making of this weekend.) Here in Minnesota, Labor Day is the unofficial start of fall. So from me to you, here is wishing you a lovely fall, wherever you live.

Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal

Air Compressor Water Woes



A.J. Hamler discusses the ins and outs of managing moisture in compressed air.



Turning Matching Salt and Pepper Shakers

This culinary set requires precise drilling and turning. Ernie Conover shows you how.

From Our Sponsor

This negative is a positive! Behold the power of negative rake cutter turning tools – they make it easier to turn hard materials like acrylic, allowing you to turn some extremely colorful and creative projects.













