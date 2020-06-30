In response to Rob’s inquiry last week about what new things you’d like to learn next in your woodworking hobby, here’s what several have shared. – Editor

“I’ve tried just about every type of woodworking except for turning. I’ve debated for years about whether I should buy a lathe. I keep pretty busy working on other projects, but turning has always fascinated me. I just don’t know if I want to spend the money on a lathe and all of the accessories that go along with it. I should probably decide pretty soon, because I’m not getting any younger!” – Carol Johnston

“I have a little single-car garage, and in July I am going to have a ‘L’-shaped garage built. I will be challenged to set it up so I can actually do things in it.” – Dave Phelps

“I am trying to get better at using hand planes.” – Rudy Gonzalez

“I’m getting old. It is time I learned how to build a small deck with a wheelchair ramp off of it — just in case.” – RileyG