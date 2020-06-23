Woodworking is All That

The term “woodworking” is both specific and broad. Framing carpenters are certainly working with wood every day, and scroll saw experts are too. You get the picture — woodworking constitutes a great many possibilities. The feedback I received from our Weekly crowd about kits a couple of weeks ago spurred some thoughts on the subject. Readers indicated that kits can be an entry point into a new type of woodworking. And a recent survey we conducted indicates that 38 percent of those queried had used this pandemic period to learn something new about this broad craft. That got me wondering about what aspects of woodworking you are interested in learning. What are you hankering to take on next? Send in your thoughts and we will share what we can in the Feedback section.

Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal

Finishing Outdoor Furniture

What’s the difference between interior and exterior varnish? The answer may surprise you. Our expert presents several options for exterior finishes – including leaving the wood au naturel.

Project: Yard Tool Organizer

This fast and easy project gets your long-handled yard tools off the floor and helps organize your garage and keep it clean.



From Our Sponsor

If you want a silky-smooth finish on your next project, there’s a simple way to achieve it! Our Skill Builder video takes you through the process of filling wood grain to put your project on the fast track to the smoothest possible finish.















