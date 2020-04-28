Let’s Go Green

For most projects, dried lumber is the clear deal. Air- or kiln-dried lumber is much more stable and simply works best for most furniture projects. But there are times when green lumber — stock with high moisture content — is actually a better bet. For example, if you are steam-bending lumber, green stock with a moisture rating of between 20 and 25 percent will bend much easier and with significantly less fracturing. Green woodturning is something that I enjoy very much, with streams of wood flowing like water from the blank. It is so much faster! And back in the day, bodgers and chairmakers took advantage of turned and dried chair legs mounted into a green wooden chair or stool bottom. As the bottoms dried out, the legs became even more firmly grasped by the shrinking wood. Very clever!

Do you have a use where you prefer green lumber to seasoned stock? I’d love to hear about it.

Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal

