Next Monday is Memorial Day. For lots of us it means grilled food and maybe a beer or two. (Make mine non-alcoholic please.) It is the beginning of summertime activities and all that they bring. But for many of us it is also a time to remember those service members who gave their last full measure for our country.

As a Navy corpsman, I took care of many men injured in conflicts ranging from WWII to Korea and the conflict in Vietnam that was ongoing while I was serving. These men would often talk quietly of their buddies that did not make it back with them. While I did not see combat, I have seen how it has affected those who did. I suspect they may enjoy next Monday as a holiday, but it will likely be more somber to them.

To those of you who served, I wish you all the best. For the rest of those who didn’t serve, enjoy the holiday and take a moment to remember those who left their lives in the field — for their brothers in arms, and for our freedom to celebrate this and every holiday.

Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal

Project: Complete English Garden Bench Build

See Chris Marshall’s complete construction process for his classic English Garden Bench.

Project: Picture Frame Moldings

From Our Sponsor

A table saw is the only tool you need to create a handsome cove-and-dentil picture frame . Suitable for art or portraits, it makes an attractive gift.

Today’s Skill Builder offers a walk-through of a key component of accurate and safe table saw operation – proper fence alignment. This video demonstrates how to accurately align your fence, which will help you achieve straight, burn-free cuts and minimize the risk of dangerous kickback. Once your fence is properly set parallel to the blade and miter slot, you’ll be ready to enjoy your smoothest cuts yet.



















FREE SHIPPING: $39+ Orders. Additional shipping charges will apply for select oversized items, express orders, international orders, and orders to Alaska, Hawaii, Guam, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. Rockler reserves the right to limit quantities, correct errors or omissions and modify or end this promotion at any time. Neither 15% off nor FREE SHIPPING can be combined with any other offer or applied to previous orders. Not valid with Rockler’s Professional Catalog and independent resellers. Offer ends 5/28/20.