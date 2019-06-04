A new 10-in. MultiVolt Table Saw from Metabo HPT (formerly Hitachi Power Tools) is the first to offer either cordless or corded operation, depending on your needs. As with other MultiVolt tools, it will accept a 36-volt MultiVolt battery that delivers 4.0 Ah of runtime, or it can be plugged into an outlet for continuous power using an AC adapter that fits into the tool’s battery port. The efficiency of the saw’s DC brushless motor enables it to be used with long extension cords or powered by a generator with little to no power loss. This unique platform changes what’s possible on the jobsite by offering the power of a corded tool as well as the freedom of a cordless platform.

The saw offers a 22- x 28-3/4-in. cast-aluminum table top with built-in outfeed support for added capacity behind the saw. With its telescoping table extension set up on the right, it can make rip cuts up to 35 in. wide. Or, set the table extension on the left for up to 22 in. of rip capacity.

A soft start function reduces noise and recoil at startup, and the saw’s electric brake stops the blade within seconds for added safety. When set square to the table, the blade will cut up to 3-1/8-in.-thick material at 0 degrees or 2-1/4-in. stock when tilted to 45 degrees. Both the bevel scale and bevel height adjustment knobs are situated on the front of the cabinet for easy access and viewing. The saw comes with a 3/4-in. T-slot miter gauge that features a large scale with adjustable positive stops at 0, 15, 30, 45 and 60 degrees to the left and right. You can also install a dado blade up to 13/16-in. wide for cutting dadoes, grooves, rabbets and other joinery.

Overload protection automatically shuts off the motor in a possible current overload situation to help prevent damage to the saw. A riving knife behind the blade minimizes the effects of binding during rip cutting and reduces the potential for kickback. An oversized power switch with emergency off safety cover is positioned at knee level, when the machine is mounted on a stand.

For other features, this 67.3-lb. saw has a rear-mounted 2-1/2-in. dust port as well as onboard storage for the push stick, blade guard and anti-kickback pawls. A 10-in., 40-tooth carbide-tipped blade and two blade wrenches are also included. Optional accessories sold separately include a fold-and-roll stand (item 374769), dado insert plate (item 374761), MultiVolt 36V battery (item 372121M), MultiVolt AC/DC Adapter (item ET36A) and MultiVolt 36V Battery/Charger Starter Kit (item UC18YSL3B1).

Metabo HPT’s 10-in. MultiVolt Table Saw (model C3610DRJQ4) retails for $699, which includes the choice of either a 36V MultiVolt Battery/Charger Starter Kit or MultiVolt AC/DC Corded Adapter. See a retailer for details. Also, through July 31, 2019, Metabo HPT is offering an online rebate that enables you to get the AC Adapter or a 36V Triple Hammer Impact Driver (bare tool) for free. The company covers your saw purchase with a two-year warranty. See a video of the MultiVolt Table Saw by clicking here.