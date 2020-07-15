More on Using Hand Planes by Journal Staff • Jul 15, 2020 Print Print Learn how to set up and and use a hand plane from master woodworker, Ian Kirby. This is a free preview episode from The Way to Woodwork: Essential Starters series. In this episode of the Hand Planes Video Series, Ernie Conover teaches you how to reassemble and adjust your hand plane after sharpening the blade. Set up your hand plane for perfect cuts. Here are a few pages that will help you learn more about hand planes. Enjoy! Understanding Bench Planes from Popular Woodworking Sargent Planes By Number Bench Plane Model Number Chart