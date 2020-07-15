More on Using Hand Planes

by Journal StaffJul 15, 2020
Learn how to set up and and use a hand plane from master woodworker, Ian Kirby. This is a free preview episode from The Way to Woodwork: Essential Starters series.

In this episode of the Hand Planes Video Series, Ernie Conover teaches you how to reassemble and adjust your hand plane after sharpening the blade. Set up your hand plane for perfect cuts.

Here are a few pages that will help you learn more about hand planes. Enjoy!

Understanding Bench Planes from Popular Woodworking

Sargent Planes By Number

Bench Plane Model Number Chart

