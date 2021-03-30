April is just around the corner. And while we won’t be publishing April Fool’s foolishness this year as we have in years past, today I’m taking an opportunity to remind you that April is considered to be National Woodworking Month. As if a single month is sufficient for the wonderment that is woodworking … But be that as it may, I am happy that we have a month to recognize its importance — national or otherwise.
So in support of this auspicious spring excitement, I propose an event of sorts. Send us a picture of your latest woodworking project via email. We will collect them and at the end of April put the collection on a webpage for your 15 minutes of fame. From that group we will randomly select a name, and that person will win a free tool of some sort. (While it surely will be a nice prize, don’t get your hopes up — you won’t need a truck with a liftgate to receive it.)
I am looking forward to seeing what you are working on. Next issue I will share a picture of my latest project and remind you to keep those entries coming in.
Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal
VetsTurn: Helping Heal PTSD Through Turning
Online influencer and many other sponsors provide training and tools for veterans interested in woodturning.
Making and Installing Wood Bow Tie Inlays
From Our Sponsor
Sale prices expire on 4/1/2021. Additional shipping charges will apply for select over-sized items, express orders, and orders to Alaska, Hawaii, Guam, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. This offer does not apply to international customers. This offer cannot be combined with other offers, applied to previous orders. Some offers available only online. Not all items available at retail stores. Offer not valid at Rockler’s independent resellers. Rockler Woodworking and Hardware reserves the right to limit quantities, correct errors or omissions and modify or end this promotion at any time.