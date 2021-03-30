April is just around the corner. And while we won’t be publishing April Fool’s foolishness this year as we have in years past, today I’m taking an opportunity to remind you that April is considered to be National Woodworking Month. As if a single month is sufficient for the wonderment that is woodworking … But be that as it may, I am happy that we have a month to recognize its importance — national or otherwise.

So in support of this auspicious spring excitement, I propose an event of sorts. Send us a picture of your latest woodworking project via email. We will collect them and at the end of April put the collection on a webpage for your 15 minutes of fame. From that group we will randomly select a name, and that person will win a free tool of some sort. (While it surely will be a nice prize, don’t get your hopes up — you won’t need a truck with a liftgate to receive it.)

I am looking forward to seeing what you are working on. Next issue I will share a picture of my latest project and remind you to keep those entries coming in.

Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal

VetsTurn: Helping Heal PTSD Through Turning

Online influencer and many other sponsors provide training and tools for veterans interested in woodturning.

Making and Installing Wood Bow Tie Inlays

Chris Marshall demonstrates an easier way to cut bow tie inlays in projects with Rockler's Bow Tie inlay system












