Responding to Rob’s editorial about teaching and learning last week, this reader encourages us to “pay it forward” by sharing the knowledge. – Editor

“I agree with you one hundred percent. We woodworkers are a special breed, and even the old experienced heads enjoy learning something new. I do demos on building band saw boxes and turning wooden bracelets at the Rockler partner store in Bartlett, TN, about 85 miles from my home. I have good turnouts and the attendees are always interested, asking questions and hanging around after the demo to discuss more about the subject. I also teach a class every now and then on setting up and using the band saw. If us older heads do not pass along the tricks of the game that we have learned to those coming up, our woodworking hobby will disappear like the dodo bird. As an old shop teacher, it is hard not to answer the bell to share knowledge with others.” – Charles