Not Expecting That…

Once again, the Weekly faithful have surprised me. Last week, I confessed that I am about to build a ukulele for my granddaughter from a kit. I expected to be called out as a woodworking fraud and have my “workshop card” recalled.

To be fair, a few of you have let me know that, in your opinion, kits are not woodworking (see Feedback in this issue). But a surprising number of readers have expressed the opinion that a kit is a good way to attempt a new aspect of woodworking. Kits definitely have their place — especially for building things like musical instruments and boats.

So I am relieved to retain my woodworking credentials, and I will let you all know how the ukulele project unfolds. Apparently, even old dogs like me can learn some new tricks.

Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal

Circle-cutting Jig with Fine Adjustment

This jig allows you to cut out or shape accurate circles, semicircles and arcs using a standard jigsaw or router.



VIDEO: Six Things to Know Before Buying a Jointer

A woodworking jointer is rarely the first tool purchased by a woodworker and many woodworkers can get by without one. But if you want to work with rough-sawn lumber, then a jointer is an important tool to have in your workshop.

What should you consider when you’re shopping for a woodworking jointer? Your budget is an obvious consideration, but there are also six features or options that are important to consider, including the board capacity, the cutterhead style, the fence, the type of infeed and outfeed table lifts, if it has casters or a mobile base, and the drive belt tensioning system. In this video, Chris Marshall goes over the pros and cons of different options available.



Here’s an economical way to help sustain top table saw performance – make your own zero-clearance throat plates! Learn the steps in our handy Skill Builder video below.

















