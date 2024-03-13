Nova Neptune Lathe

Nova has a history of making high-quality lathes and turning accessories. Their new Neptune lathe takes it to the next level by creating a new niche in woodturning between extremely large (and expensive) lathes and the more aff ordable but limited mid-level lathes. What do you mean by that? I’m glad you asked.

DVR in the Driver’s Seat

Let’s start with the lathe’s business end — a 1.5hp direct-drive Digital Variable Reluctance (DVR) motor. It’s both powerful and coupled with an advanced control system. Striatech’s Intelligent Direct Drive controls deliver remarkable torque across all speed settings — from 100 to 3,500 rpm. Included in the programming for the motor is a chisel jam detection feature that will stop the machine if something goes awry. Also part of the safety package is electronic braking to ensure rapid stops. I believe it’s the most sophisticated lathe motor system in the industry.

The Neptune is sized to allow home-shop turners the opportunity to create really large bowls inboard with its 15″ swing (18″ between centers) and outboard turning diameters up to 20″. Outboard turning is accomplished with a power head that slides the full length of the bed and pivots 360 degrees. To further accommodate outboard turning, Nova has developed a full set of tool-rest extensions and outriggers.

The takeaway from all this is that the Neptune performs well above its “weight class,” so to speak. It will likely fulfill many turner’s desires for a large lathe without the significant footprint or price.

Screen Time

In addition to the high-tech motor, this lathe’s control screen is an HMI (Human Machine Interface) icon-based system. There are speed chart icons for rough cuts, fine and finish cuts, load level, a diameter-based speed chart, an unbalanced load icon, favorite speed control, a break-enabled warning icon and a reverse rotation icon. All of those surround a large active rpm display. This icon-based layout is another step forward in lathe design.

Nova has taken the time to fully accessorize the Neptune, too. From the standard benchtop version you can add benchtop mounting plates, heavy-duty legs, a bed extension, tool-rest extension for turning large-diameter stock and an outrigger for even larger-diameter turnings. In other words, the basic unit can grow as your skills expand. Fully outfitted with all the accessories, it becomes a lifetime tool — one that few home-shop turners will ever outgrow.

Nicely done, Nova. Here’s a new niche in the lathe marketplace that will fit many woodturners’ shop spaces and pocketbooks.

Nova Neptune

Motor: 1.5hp DVR, 110/240-volt

Speed Range: 100 to 3,500 rpm

Swing Over Bed: 15″

Distance Between Centers: 18″

Spindle: 1-1⁄4″ diameter, 8 tpi

Quill: 2.4″ travel; #2 Morse Taper

Headstock: Swivels 360 degrees

Indexing: 24 positions, electronic

Controls: Icon-based screen; Intelligent Direct Drive

Safety: Electronic braking, chisel jam detection

Weight: 125 lbs