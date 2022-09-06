Officially Fall

Despite what the calendar might say, Labor Day marks the beginning of fall in Johnstone Land. Sartorially, I’ve put away my white shoes and pulled my flannels out of the cedar closet. My mind turns to fall activities as soon as I get the back-to-school pictures of my grandkids. (Here in Minnesota the first day of school is traditionally the Tuesday after Labor Day.)
Some of those activities are not my favorite. Raking up millions of bags worth of leaves and preparing the house for cold weather are just two. Others — like trips afield with my dogs and traveling across the Midwest — are things I love.
And the best thing of all in the fall is woodworking. Low humidity and cool temperatures make it pleasant to be in the shop. I can open the doors to the outside and not let in mosquitos but have tons of fresh air. Fall is my go-to woodworking season by far.
So, with that in mind, see you in the shop!
Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal
