Old Ideas for Today?

Last weekend, my wife Mary and I spent some time in Madison County, Iowa. One thing we did was visit a couple of the famed covered bridges. As someone who works with wood, I was interested in their construction techniques — very sturdy. But as someone who lives in the Arctic north, I found myself wondering why we don’t make covered bridges these days. After all, bridge decks are usually slipperier than roadways and are the first to become iced up. Let’s put some roofs on our modern bridges and make life a whole lot better. (I’m an idea guy!)

Other events in and around Des Moines were eating great meals and staying in Winterset, Iowa, John Wayne’s birthplace. What do you think of that, pilgrim?

Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal

September/October 2023 What’s in Store

Get more information on the tools featured in our September/October 2023 issue, including tools from Rockler and Wagner.

Fabled Oak Tree, Fabulous Tables

Our longtime contributor Ian Kirby finds a considerable challenge from an odd lumber gift.

Premium Project: Lollipop Clock

Using a CNC to cut perfect ovals and an epoxy pour makes this simple take on a modern-style clock really shine.

Premium Project: Silverware Chest

This classic walnut silverware chest employs solid brass catches and hinges to help create an heirloom project in a small shop setting.









