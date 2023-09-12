Old Ideas for Today?

by Rob JohnstoneSep 12, 2023

Rob Johnstone Photo

Last weekend, my wife Mary and I spent some time in Madison County, Iowa. One thing we did was visit a couple of the famed covered bridges. As someone who works with wood, I was interested in their construction techniques — very sturdy. But as someone who lives in the Arctic north, I found myself wondering why we don’t make covered bridges these days. After all, bridge decks are usually slipperier than roadways and are the first to become iced up. Let’s put some roofs on our modern bridges and make life a whole lot better. (I’m an idea guy!)

Other events in and around Des Moines were eating great meals and staying in Winterset, Iowa, John Wayne’s birthplace. What do you think of that, pilgrim?

Bridge of Madison County

John Wayne Boulevard

Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal

September/October 2023 What’s in Store

Spraying finish with Wagner Sprayer
Get more information on the tools featured in our September/October 2023 issue, including tools from Rockler and Wagner.

Fabled Oak Tree, Fabulous Tables

Tosion box table made by Ian Kirby from historic yellow oak lumber
Our longtime contributor Ian Kirby finds a considerable challenge from an odd lumber gift.

Premium Project: Lollipop Clock

Lollipop clock with epoxy hour markers
Using a CNC to cut perfect ovals and an epoxy pour makes this simple take on a modern-style clock really shine.

Premium Project: Silverware Chest

Walnut storage container
This classic walnut silverware chest employs solid brass catches and hinges to help create an heirloom project in a small shop setting.

