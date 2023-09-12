Old Ideas for Today?

Last weekend, my wife Mary and I spent some time in Madison County, Iowa. One thing we did was visit a couple of the famed covered bridges. As someone who works with wood, I was interested in their construction techniques — very sturdy. But as someone who lives in the Arctic north, I found myself wondering why we don’t make covered bridges these days. After all, bridge decks are usually slipperier than roadways and are the first to become iced up. Let’s put some roofs on our modern bridges and make life a whole lot better. (I’m an idea guy!)
Other events in and around Des Moines were eating great meals and staying in Winterset, Iowa, John Wayne’s birthplace. What do you think of that, pilgrim?
Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal
September/October 2023 What’s in Store
Fabled Oak Tree, Fabulous Tables
Premium Project: Lollipop Clock
Premium Project: Silverware Chest
