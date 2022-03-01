Old Man, Old Tools

I have been intending to purchase a jointer for a couple of months now. My small shop is already bursting at the seams, but without a jointer you have to go through a lot more fuss to glue up panels. I had my eye on the RIKON 8″ Bench Top Jointer. It has a helical-style head and looks pretty awesome. And it’s selling for under $700.
Then a friend of mine said he needed to get rid of his 1960s-era Craftsman jointer, so I went and picked it up from him for free. It does have a small footprint, but it is made nearly entirely of cast iron, so it is not lightweight. There’s no fancy cutterhead, but he did have a spare set of knives! It works fine, and the gray paint job matches my gray hair. So I guess it’s going to stick around a while.
Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal
