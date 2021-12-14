Once More Around the Sun

Last Saturday, I celebrated one of the most important days of the year. December 11, 1955, was the year yours truly came into the world. (I am of classic Mid-century design.) Ike was president, the polio vaccine was discovered and the Johnstones brought home their first son. All of these were world-changing events. (Some to greater effect than others…)

On a spur-of-the-moment hunting trip yesterday, I told my son that I had never planned to reach 66 years of age. And yet I am so grateful for where I am at in life — my family, my faith and this job that is perhaps the best in the entire world.

Being able to share woodworking stuff and other foolishness with you all is something that still gets me up every day with a sense of adventure. So I am thankful for you all and the opportunity you provide to me as readers. Here’s to another trip around the sun.

Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal

How to Cut Mortises and Sharpen Mortising Chisels

Chris Marshall talks about the technique of cutting mortises, using mortising chisels and how to keep them sharp with the Tormek T-4 Sharpening System

Simple Serving Tray

Make this eye-catching party platter with just modest hand tools and beginner skills.

