One to Eight

by Rob JohnstoneJul 18, 2023

Eight years ago, as I was selling my old house, at which there was also a 40′ x 40′ woodworking shop (heated and air-conditioned), I needed to get a storage unit to stash the stuff from my workshop that I had not found a home for. Not ideal, but I figured one year – tops – to sort it out.

Okay, so that was a foolish estimate. But last weekend, I finally got all the stuff out of my storage unit so I could stop paying the monthly rental fee. Curiously, nothing has changed over the last eight years regarding my attachment to all that woodworking gear I found so difficult to part with back then. The only real difference is that I now have a garage full of stuff I can’t say goodbye to.

Sadly, as the saying goes, winter is coming. And I need a place to park my truck once the snow starts to fly. Hard choices are in the offing. It’s a first-world dilemma, for sure.

Walnut Wall Shelf

Learn to cut and fair curves on a handsome walnut wall shelf in this third how-to primer for newbies.

Introduction to Hemlock Lumber

Lumber Capital Log Yard demonstrates the process for turning Hemlock logs into lumber and discusses the myriad uses of one of their favorite types of softwoods.

Premium Project: Waterfall Veneer Desk

Here’s a compact desk you can make without specialized veneering skills or a vacuum press.

Premium Project: Queen Anne Candlestand Table

This candlestand is a lovely little table that will allow you to put your turning skills to good use. Its elegant design has stood the test of time.

The hand plane is a truly iconic woodworking tool. Hand planes feature a blade that is mounted in a wood or metal body. The blade is extended through the bottom of the body and the hand plane is pushed or pulled across a wood surface to remove thin layers of wood, leaving a smoother or reshaped surface.

