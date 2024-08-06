Origin Stories

by Chris Marshall
Aug 6, 2024

Chris Marshall photo

I received my first power tool — an olive green, single-speed jigsaw — when I was in the fourth grade. It was a Christmas gift from my parents that I desperately wanted that year. I’m not quite sure how they mustered the courage to let a 10-year-old play with a power saw — they weren’t “tool” people — but they set me loose on a pile of old scraps in our basement to learn what that saw had to teach me. And teach me, it did! I loved the ability to carve out little creations of wood with that vibrating dynamo, and I think my time with the saw was one of the most important formative experiences that encouraged me to continue woodworking. Sadly, the saw’s flat-bladed screw chuck and motor eventually wore out, and it was discarded. But my memories of it are still very vivid.

Did you have a similar experience with a special tool that helped galvanize your love of woodworking? I’d love to hear a few sentences about it, and we’ll share these stories in an upcoming issue of the Weekly.

Chris Marshall, Woodworker’s Journal

A Bit About Abrasives

Sheets and discs of synthetic sandpaper
In this article in his sanding series, A.J. Hamler discusses the different types of sandpaper common to woodworking and their applications.

Save Those Pizza Savers!

Box being held by small plastic supports
The tiny supports for pizza boxes get a new life in this reader’s workshop as holders for small finishing projects.

Cherry Dog Kennel

Dog kennel made with cherry wood and tabletop
This practical homemade kennel can be a beautiful high-class home for your favorite four-footed friend.

Slab Top Sofa Table

 

Table made with rough ash wood lumber

This rustic sofa table uses wood sourced from a local sawmill. At just over 3″ thick, this lumber provided our editor with a workout and a hefty piece of furniture at the end of the process.

