Our Favorite Things

A random thought came to mind recently, as sometimes happens when I’m at a corporate meeting or during a Sunday sermon. This one was, how many woodworking projects have I built in my life? As I dove into this rabbit hole, I quickly decided it was impossible to determine. (Did the sword and shield I built as a kid qualify as one project…or two?)
Then I asked myself what woodworking project has brought me the fondest memories? What has been my favorite project? This turned out to be nearly as difficult. But I got there eventually.
What about you? Do you have a favorite? Or maybe just a favorite for this year? If so, share it with us! A picture would be great, but just a short note will do, too. We’ll put them in the Feedback department to share with all of you. And next issue, I will share my own favorite to join in the fun. I am so looking forward to this!
Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal
Building Cabinet Doors with Rail-and-Stile Bits
Tool Cradles to Shorten the Wait
Premium Project: Skee Bag Game
Premium Project: Redwood Slab Vanity
From Our Sponsor
Sale prices expire 2/27/2023 unless otherwise listed. To get free shipping, simply place your order of $49 or more at Rockler.com by clicking any link above or entering the promotion code at the top of this email at checkout. Additional shipping charges will apply for select over-sized items, express orders, and orders to Alaska, Hawaii, Guam, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. This offer does not apply to international customers. This offer cannot be combined with other offers, applied to previous orders. Some offers available only online. Not all items available at retail stores. Offer not valid at Rockler’s independent resellers. Rockler Woodworking and Hardware reserves the right to limit quantities, correct errors or omissions and modify or end this promotion at any time.