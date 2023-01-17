Passing on the Craft

by Rob JohnstoneJan 17, 2023

Rob Johnstone staff photo

This week, I have been thinking a lot about passing on the craft of woodworking to the next generation. For me specifically, I am considering my grandkids. Two of them have asked if they can build something with Papa Rob, and their cousins will likely want to get into the act if they see the others involved.

But I’m wondering how to go about this. Do I pre-make parts and have them assemble and finish them? Do I get them cutting out parts with hand saws? Do we just glue, stack and nail some stuff together for fun? I am flummoxed.

My guess is that some of you have crossed this Rubicon and might have some advice for me. If that is so, please spread the wealth! Give me (and the rest of us) the benefit of your experience. I will be waiting for the wisdom.

Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal

Choosing Materials for Making Shaker-Style Furniture

Chris Marshall discusses the process he used to choose the lumber and sheet goods for crafting a Shaker-inspired cabinet. He endeavored to create a piece that was economical, sturdy and finished well.

January/February 2023 What’s in Store Roundup

Sanding a doorway with Milwaukee M2 detail sander
Take a closer look at the tools featured in the January/February 2023 issue, including offerings from Rockler, Bench Dog, and Milwaukee.

Premium Project: Modern Farmhouse Dining Table

Farmhouse-style dining table
This substantial, handsome table will usher in many decades of holidays to come, thanks to sturdy Beadlock loose-tenon joinery.

Premium Project: Make Your Own Translucent-Screen Shutters

Shop-made shutter system
These interior shutters let in light but don’t compromise privacy. They’re a straightforward millwork project with parts that can be produced in quantity and adjusted to fit various sizes of window casings.

Installing handles, knobs and pulls on doors and drawers is not only a functional addition to your cabinets or furniture projects. They're also a great way to add an another design feature.

