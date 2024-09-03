Prettier than a Painting

You might not know this, but the late great curmudgeon and humorist Andy Rooney of 60 Minutes fame was a woodworker. He once wrote an essay about the fondness he felt for the wood in his shop, published in his book Word for Word. Here’s an excerpt from it:
“My production of tables, chests, chairs and beds has been severely limited over the years because of my reluctance to cut a piece of my wood into smaller pieces. I have nine cherry planks twenty-five inches wide, fourteen feet long and an inch thick. There are any number of things I could make out of them but I like them better as boards than I would as furniture. To me, they’re already works of art that exceed anything I might make out of them…A piece of oak or maple, walnut, cherry, even simple pine is more beautiful to me than any painting. From time to time, I’ve suggested that we might replace some of the paintings in our living room with pieces of wood from my collection. I’ve had no luck with the idea.”
Chris Marshall, Woodworker’s Journal
