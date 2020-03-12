PROJECT: Classy Espresso Tamper

I recently bought an espresso maker, and after using a spoon to pack down the coffee grinds, I realized I needed a tamper. Most commercially sold espresso tampers are made of metal, and some cost more than $100. I was surprised to find that the woodturning supply companies don’t offer a kit, so I decided to turn my own tamper, using a dense, close-grained wood for the tamping part and a contrasting wood species for the knob.

Turn the Tamper Section

1. Espresso makers have a metal filter basket that fits into a handled device called a portafilter, and the diameter of the filter basket can vary. Measure the inside diameter of your filter basket. Mine measured 2″ (5cm).

2. Chuck and turn a blank 3-1/2″ (9cm) long to a diameter that will fit the filter basket closely. Be sure to keep the sides parallel or slightly tapered. Hard maple, apple, or birch would be a good choice for the wood.

3. Turn the end flat or slightly convex and sand to a fine grit. As this is the part that will be in direct contact with the coffee grounds, I finished the wood with just a little mineral oil, but you could also leave it unfinished.

4. Turn a tenon and a slightly larger shoulder on what will become the top of the tamper part. The tenon, which I turned to 1/2″ (13mm) diameter and about 3/4″ (19mm) long, will be glued into a hole in the knob section later. Sand and finish. I used wax for this part.

Turn the Knob

5. Chuck and turn a blank of contrasting wood for the knob. Drill a hole sized to accept the tenon on the tamper portion. Glue the tamper to the knob, then blend the two sections for a smooth transition.

6. Continue shaping the knob, then sand, part, and finish as desired. I decided to finish the knob section with a spray lacquer for increased durability, masking the tamper portion to avoid getting overspray on it.

I can’t guarantee your cappuccinos or lattes will taste better, but I’m pretty sure any home barista would be thrilled to receive a handcrafted tamper as a gift.

Joe Larese is a member of the Kaatskill Woodturners and the Nutmeg Woodturners League and is a turning instructor at the Brookfield Craft Center and SUNY/Purchase. He is a photojournalist by profession. His website is joelarese.com.