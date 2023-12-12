Many wish to express their gratitude and bid happy trails to our publisher of 26 years, Rob Johnstone. – Editor

“I have almost every edition of Woodworkers’ Journal except for one, since they were in newspaper form. Once I picked up one that caught my eye on a magazine rack, I was hooked. So, I just had to have them all from the start of their publication. The one I don’t have was out of print, but I’m sure it may be in digital. My grandfather was a cabinetmaker for the Pullman Company. He got me very interested in woodworking at a very early age. I knew I had sawdust in my veins. I tried to be as close to the craftsman he was. I’m still trying. Your magazine helped me along the way with connections to those who seek the same goal of keeping this craft alive. There’s nothing better than putting your heart and soul into what you can make and put a smile on someone’s face. Thank you again. Happy Retirement!” – Jim Lippert

“Thanks for the 26 years Rob Johnstone! Best to you and your woodworking endeavors! I have enjoyed your various Woodworkers Journal articles over the years. You will be missed!” – Lanny Frick

“Congratulations! You didn’t say you were retiring, but at our age, it’s time to consider enjoying that life you’ve built. I haven’t always maintained my subscription, but I’ve stayed connected through your stories by email. For all its downsides, living is the only way to experience the joys life can bring. Good luck on your new endeavors and keep things sharp.” – Tony Burdick

“Best wishes as you move on from Woodworker’s Journal. I hope that this new phase of your life is equally productive and satisfying. I enjoyed working with you and your staff over the years and have many fond memories of collaborating with such competent people. May all your hopes and expectations for the future come true!” – Carole Rothman

“Your leaving Woodworkers’ Journal is met with conflicting feelings. On the positive side, if you’re moving on either to another position or retirement, I wish you all the best. I’ve been retired for over 20 years now and, take it from me, your stress level goes W-A-Y down. I went from weekly migraines to migraine-free. My shop helped me get through the pandemic, keeping me busy and my mind sharp. On the other hand, I will miss the weekly emails with your beginning messages, which were read eagerly because of your sage advice and wit. I will also miss the sound of your voice, always calming, friendly and encouraging. So good luck with whatever endeavor lies ahead. I encourage you to save some time to spend in your shop and to ‘keep on making sawdust.’ All my best and thanks for everything.” – Geoff Strauss

“Dear friend — at least that is how I have felt for years now (strange somehow, as we have never been introduced). I understand the need to move on, to let the torch pass and to kick your feet up in front of the fireplace and relax. Good for you. Of course, you and I both know that is not what is going to happen. You have a business still, a following, and a million friends you haven’t yet met and turned into smiling woodworkers. Thanks for all you have done for all of us — from professionals to wanna-be woodworkers (like me).” – RileyG

“You will be missed. Thanks for all the insights, tips and best of all your humor. I haven’t committed all the goof-ups you have written about…yet, but I will know how deal with them all when I do.” – David Higginbotham

“You’re the best. Appreciate your insights to woodworking. Wish your family better luck.” – Tom Reeves

“Best of everything in your next chapter, Rob. I’ve enjoyed your writing, videos, etc., immensely.” – Dan Jacobson

“You surely will be missed. I have enjoyed reading your articles over the years and wish you the best in your years to come.” – Doug Wolcott

“I’m just a novice, but I have enjoyed reading your stories and watching your weekly videos for as long as I can remember. Good luck on your next adventure!” – Neal Reynolds

“Thank you for your work. I always looked forward to your articles, not just informative but written with humor and humanity. I always loved the April Fools articles and ‘specials.’ Prayers for your future road and the exciting discoveries you will make on the way. God bless!” – Derrel Cone

“Sorry to hear you are leaving the Journal. I’ve been reading your articles and watching your videos for many years. At the age of 79, I am still learning from excellent writers like you. I wish you well in all your future endeavors, my friend.” – Larry Bruner

“I have really enjoyed all your publications throughout the years and will surely miss them. I wish you the best of luck in your next chapter of life. I hope to see your publications in the future.” – Rob Coles

“You will truly be missed. I always looked forward to this weekly email from you. Enjoy the bird hunting…Fair winds and following seas, Rob.” – Rick Smith

“Thanks and best wishes. Retirement gives you a chance to move in your own direction at your own speed. You have helped bring enjoyment to many. Not everyone gets that opportunity.” – Andy Mahler

“Thank you for your time with Woodworkers Journal. I have enjoyed reading your letters. Retirement is free time to do what you want. Enjoy!” – Richard Doherty

“I’ve thoroughly enjoyed your column for as long as I can remember. Thank you for years of sharing your woodworking as well as personal life with all of us, both in print and online. To quote a rather famous media personality, Good-bye and good luck.'” – Frank B.

“Rob, a job very well done. Thank you!” – Bill Jesdale

“Rob, farewell, enjoy retirement, travel safely, stay safe! Thank you for compiling the Weekly mail, always enjoyable.” – Phil du Preez

“I have been a subscriber to, and avid reader of Woodworker’s Journal for many decades. During that time, I have enjoyed many articles, videos, tips and plans that you have put together for us. Many, many thanks for all you have contributed to the world of woodworkers. I wish you the best of luck and good health in your future years.” – Michael Lew

“Congratulations on your retirement. I have enjoyed your articles and projects for many years. I retired 15 years ago and lost my wife of 55 years to the Lord and have the regular woodworking and CNC woodworking to keep me occupied so I think you will find pleasure doing the same. Thanks for all you have presented to us woodworkers. Chris is good and an extension of your legacy.” – Bob Detwiler

“Just wanted to wish you best of luck on your next chapter. I looked forward to your weekly emails, and I will miss your stories, anecdotes and insights. Best wishes and happy trails!” – Jeremy Talarico

“Wishing you nothing but the best, my friend! Godspeed and make some good sawdust!” – Dennis Young

“My best wishes in your new adventure. With your writing and woodworking skills, I cannot believe you will be anything but busy.” – Bob Bell

“The best to you in retirement. Thank you for great articles and tips.” – David Dory

“You’ve done an amazing job for all those years. I’ve enjoyed reading your articles since I subscribed and will miss your insight. I hope you find something really interesting for your retirement journey. Stay in touch!” – Joe Oates

“Thanks for all the knowledge you have imparted over the last 26 years. I wish you the very best in your future endeavors.” – Charley Robinson

“Have enjoyed your videos and lead-ins to the Weekly Journal. Wishing you many more years of making sawdust! Fair winds and following seas from a fellow Midwest returnee.” – Ron Trafelet

“Good luck in whatever your next adventure is. I have enjoyed reading and watching your work over the last several years…too many years to count.” – Duane Mundt

“I’ve always looked forward to reading your stories on Tuesday when this hit my email. Thanks for what you’ve done. It has made my woodworking better.” – Jim Huerkamp

“You have been a delight to follow. You just fit. Blessings on all you do. Chris, I know, is going to do great but it will be a while before something just doesn’t quite seem right. Thanks for all you’ve done.” – Gregls

“Sorry to see you go! When Joanna Werch Takes left, she described it as moving on to greener pastures. I hope it feels like that for you. Good luck with your next adventure!” – Willie Sandry

“Thanks for your tremendous articles and leadership over the past 25+ years at Woodworker’s Journal! God bless you in your new endeavors!” – Mike Gottschall

“Thank you for the many years of your pragmatic and articulate videos and articles. I, for one, will miss your regular presence in my inbox.” – Jayme Johnson

“Goodbye, Rob. Sorry to see you go. Enjoy your retirement.” – Eric Grummisch

“I’ve never written to you before, but I just want to wish you all good things in your new life. Best to you!” – Kent Fletcher

“I have enjoyed and learned from you posts/videos. Enjoy the rest of your life as I am.” – David F. Rogers

“I will certainly miss your amazing humor and ‘modesty.’ I want to wish you a long life covered with shavings and countless hours enjoying your grandkids in the shop and at your favorite fishing spot. Live long and prosper.” – Don

“Best wishes to you. May your future be full of fun and adventures that exceed your expectations. I have enjoyed all that you have done. May you continue to make sawdust.” – James N. Point

“Best wishes, Rob!” – James Oestrike

“Hate to see you go. I have enjoyed the Journal for many years and owe a lot of my advancement in woodworking to the inspiration it has given. I wish you well, and thank you for your years of guidance and entertainment.” – Scott Manchester

“Best wishes! You lead a great publication, even with all the curves thrown your way. Sign of a strong and dedicated person.” – Ron Nicol

“I thank you very much for you time, efforts and creativity in the shop. I am relatively new to woodworking, but I have found it to be the best possible hobby in my retirement years. I wish you the best in your new endeavors. Maybe even pop in once in while on the Journal. Kind regards and thank YOU!” – Roger McComas

“I, for one, will miss your humor. You are a kindred spirit.” – Tom Smith

“Rob, I was fortunate enough to meet you in person at the Rockler Brandon, Florida grand opening awhile back. You were so friendly and made sure you spent some quality time with those of us waiting in line. I have enjoyed your writing in the magazine and wish you all the best in the future.” – Chris Hathaway

“Congratulations on your retirement – at least I assume your stepping away from Woodworker’s Journal is retirement. You will be missed. I have watched and have profited from your videos always, and I built one ofyour projects – the outfeed table. My friend Ardel Caneday noted your retirement on Facebook. All the best, and thanks much for your help and good work.” – Fred G. Zaspel

“Wishing you a happy retirement. It’s better than you think, and more. Good luck and watch out for those kickbacks from the saw. Never had one until I retired, and I’ve had two in the last 19 years.” – Russell Lange

“Rob will be missed after all he done and written. God be with you, Rob, in whatever you do next.” – Charles Wolfe

“Sorry to see you leave the Journal. Your interest in woodworking, your humor, your way of explaining things and your writings have caused me to get into woodworking. The techniques from you and your staff have gotten me into a hobby I enjoy and look forward to doing every day. I am a beginner by most standards, but I have accomplished six workbenches for my wife and myself. She is into stained glass so needs a lot of workspace. I have made cabinets and jigs, based on your Journal’s guidance. Learning everyday but wish I had started years ago. Just turned 75 and I get so many ideas from the Journal. Best of luck in the future in whatever you do. And thanks for the reads. Good stuff.” – Phil Chase

“You’ve been a pleasure to watch and read.” – James Whitson

“As a subscriber off and on for probably over 26 years, I’ve happily read Rob’s musings over the years. Most have been either interesting, insightful or amusing. Although, I live in Australia and will never understand the harshness of the winters. Like everyone else, I’m not getting any younger and I understand the need to occasionally draw the curtain on the past and move on. All the best for the next 26+ years, Rob. I will miss your musings.” – Steve Jewell

“I’ve read so much of your stuff that I feel like I know you. Your woodworking knowledge and writing style have been a joy for more than 20 years. Good luck and enjoy retirement. Check back in ‘periodically’ (see what I did there) if you have a chance.” – Frank Orfanello

“Retirement is a great way to start enjoying your life. I spent 40 years working for the same company and have enjoyed 14 years doing my own things. Hope you enjoy it.” – John Owen

“As a fellow Minnesotan, a lot of your comments and observations really resonated with me. You’ve been a constant for so long in my inbox. Thanks for being who you are and for what you have done in Woodworker’s Journal and so many other venues. I have enjoyed Chris’ videos, so I will look forward to him in these ‘pages.’ Even if he isn’t as humble, etc., etc.!” – Tim Iverson

“I have enjoyed your videos over the years. You are very easy to listen to and watch. The topics are common sense, and you make anyone feel like they can do it. Congratulations on your retirement, and I hope you have all the success you desire in the future. Good luck — you will be missed.” – Robert Booth

“You have been a constant in my inbox over the years with so much good advice. It’s only when I look back that I realize how much your contribution has meant to my growth as a woodworker. So long and thanks for everything. Wish you long safe hours of making sawdust.” – Gourishankar Hiremath

“Congratulations!” – Gregg Waylander

“So that I don’t bore you with a bunch of words, let me just say this: Thank you very much! Many teachers/masters know a lot, but what it is special about you is that you taught woodworking in a very human, humble and approachable way for anyone starting in woodworking. I’ll certainly miss you and I wish and hope all the best to you and your loved ones. Thank you for everything!” – Edward P. Leonard

“I met you in Salem, NH, for an open house at their (then) new location. Your visit helped me see the personal side of the Rockler Company. There are real people behind the brand. I am sorry that you have had to endure so much. I pray that you continue well on your journey.” – Cliff Conti

“I don’t read much on the Internet or most of my emails, but I looked forward to what was on your mind. My grandkids have hand-made objects in part due to Woodworker’s Journal. Weeks have become months, and months have become years. I will miss your inspiration, and I’m a better woodworker because of you.” – Stephen England

“Rob, best of luck in the future. I have really enjoyed your articles and profited from the hints along the way. I’m a woodworker turned novice woodturner due to a paralyzing accident. Now I make things, but they’re smaller than I used to make.” – David Sellman

“I wish you well and best of luck. I can understand your writing and I have gleaned a lot of great info from your articles. Hoping that that type of information continues. Again, best of luck in your retirement.” – Mark Mulanax

“I wish you the best on your retirement. Woodworker’s Journal is one of the first newsletters I subscribed to when I first got on the internet 20+ years ago. I don’t remember if you came here after I started or not, but I really enjoy your editorials. Stay busy. I retired in 2017 and have wished I hadn’t ever since. I should have just changed careers.” – Ken Cole

“Rob, thanks for all the useful stuff, interesting byways and your dedication.” – Tony Collinson

“I’ve been a woodworker for most of my life. I started in the fourth grade, and it’s always been my true passion in life. My father gifted me a subscription to Woodworkers Journal for Christmas in 1981, and I’ve NEVER let it lapse. I’ve read your articles throughout your entire tenure, and I will miss your huge knowledge base as well as your sense of humor. I wish you good luck and much happiness in your future of sawdust manufacturing! – Ed DeMott

“Happy retirement! I have looked forward to your Weekly newsletter — sometimes I learned something that you wrote about and sometimes you would bring me a smile. I just enjoyed your column! While you will not be pulling down a paycheck, retirement is not all bad because you have even more time to be in the shop! That is what I found upon retirement. I really did not get into woodworking until I retired at 66, and I now can make wood chips and sawdust every day! So, enjoy and know that you will be missed but not forgotten!” – Karl E. Reichardt

“You will surely be missed. Not only by me but by all who have watched you and read your words on Woodworker’s Journal. Be safe and well in all you do from here on in.” – Bernard Campolo

“Rob, thank you for your contribution to woodworking. I have enjoyed your videos and written word in many aspects in the world of wood. Best of luck in whatever your future holds for you and your family.” – Peter Maher

“Rob, thanks for your words of wisdom over the years. You are truly a very wise man, and I will miss reading your column. You have certainly endured more than any one man should in life. I hope you enjoy your retirement and best of luck in whatever the future holds for you. Best wishes!” – Mike Scherrer

“Thank you, Rob, for your excellence as an editor and woodworker. I appreciate your faithfulness! I trust the next chapter in your life will be fulfilling.” – Bill Skidmore

“I have enjoyed your comments, not only because of the woodworking content and your enthusiasm for and knowledge about the subject, but also for your willingness to share your personal experiences along the way. Here’s wishing you the best of luck and lots of happy shop time in whatever life you have planned for the next phase.” – Chris Herald

“I hate to see you go, but as I am getting close to retirement age, I totally understand. I have enjoyed reading your articles and weekly missives and will miss your wit and wisdom. Thank you so much for all you have done for the Journal and for woodworking in general. By the way, I had no idea that Chris was taller. :-)” –John Burbank

“After following your weekly musings for the past 13(?) years, here’s wishing you a long and happy retirement! You will be missed!” – Robert Waldbauer

“I learned a lot from you and your team. Thank you for the many years of experience and knowledge you shared with your extended family I wish you the very best of regards and happiness.” – Michael Gornick

“Wishing you well in your next adventure.” – David Rowlands

“I am sorry that your inspirational articles and videos will no longer be available, but I wish you all the best in your retirement. I have truly enjoyed following you throughout the years.” – Marty Krogh

“Wow, life’s thrown a lot at you, but you have a great attitude and outlook! All the best with the next chapter in your life. Thanks for the years of teaching.” – Rich Hertel

“Many thanks and best wishes, Rob. I’ve thoroughly enjoyed and learned a lot from you. I hope you enjoy retirement and especially switching modes from the reactive to the intentional. Savor every moment.” – Tim McCutcheon

“I have always enjoyed your wisdom and great sense of humor over the years. I think I have been reading the magazine since you started your stint as editor. Best of luck and good wishes for your next chapter.” – Michael Gardner

“I wish you well, sir. Go make sawdust. : )” – David Jones

“Sorry to see you go! I’ve enjoyed your articles for several years now. Sorry to hear about your wife’s passing; it must be tough! I can’t imagine losing my wife and lifetime partner (55 years now). I’m sure you will find something to occupy your time. I’ve only taken up woodworking as a full-time hobby in the last 5 to 6 years, after retiring as a diesel mechanic. I did build my own house back in ‘74 and am still in it. It’s 1,899 square feet; it is an L-shaped house with a two-car garage (now a woodshop). I’ve learned a lot from your articles and woodworking newsletters. Enjoy your new endeavor and stay safe and healthy.” – Robert Bragg

“I have enjoyed reading the many project articles you’ve written about and completed through the years. Thank you for the many years of articles and projects.” – Willie Hickman

“I have always looked forward to your journals written in great style, from what I think is Canada’s most southerly province.” – Warren Elliott

“I wish you all the best. I’ve always enjoyed reviewing the articles you published.” – Ken Schroeder

“Thanks for all your help over the years. Now you will have some time to do things for yourself. Best of luck.” – Charlie Klein

“I only met you once during your entire time at WWJ, at a Rockler store in Brookfield, WI. However, during that brief meeting, during a demo on stains and dyes you were doing, I found you to be a very interesting person. You were interested in all that anyone attending had to say, including me. You appear to be just the kind of person that is portrayed by your posts: kind, receptive to ideas and someone that anyone would be happy to know well. I assume you are retiring from regular employment? Take it from someone who has been a woodworker since 1975 and is retired. It’s a great life and, although you probably had more time for woodworking than I did during my work years (since that was your work), you will find that what you make now might possibly mean more to you than the various items you made before.” – Randy Heinemann

“My woodworking brother, you will definitely be missed. Did not know about that year you went thru such an ordeal. Wow! I certainly hope your retirement goes well. I tried it for a while, takes too much money to not have significant income and make sawdust, so I went back to work. Helps that the firm that called me treats me like a king, pays me a handsome income and has some really interesting projects for me to work on (I am a mechanical engineer). Stay busy, daytime TV is for the birds! Regards and keep smiling!” – Alan McConnell

“You will be missed. There comes a time everyone must retire. I did. Now I’m loving my woodworking every day. I’ve alway liked your videos. You did awesome work. Wish you the best, and happy woodworking.” – Allen Riff

“I wish you well, and prosperity in your future endeavors. It was enjoyable to greet your newsletters and they inspired thought and/or laughter on many occasions.” – Henry Veltman

“Rob, sorry to see you go. At 78, I’m also seeing the writing on the wall. I’ve enjoyed your articles for many years. Good luck and keep the chips flying.” – Bill Gould

“Indeed…life isn’t for the wimpy; it’ll whittle down the best of hardwoods. God bless you in your ‘retirement,’ though I hope to hear from or see you in some woodworking cameos, etc. I’ve been told that height isn’t everything…dynamite comes in small sticks. Thank you for your service to woodworkers (well, those of us who matter).” – Russ G.

“It was a pleasure working with you over the years. I’m sure you will be missed at ‘The Rock.'” – Paul Haag

“I join with the myriads of faithful fans/woodworkers to thank you for your years of service and countless articles. You have become an old friend through your weekly words of wisdom, news and interesting comments. May our Heavenly Father go with you as you become a member of the ‘retirement club’ – doesn’t mean you are old but just the right age to enjoy another phase of your life.” – Denny Borchers

“Thank you for the years you gave to your passion. It truly showed in your presentations. I will miss you and your knowledge but at the same time look forward to Chris. Bittersweet. I also want to thank you for lots of inspiration you gave me in some of my woodworking projects. Best of luck to you and your family in the future.” – Tom Turner

“Thanks for all the service, and good luck.” – James P. Cottingham

“I’ve learned quite a bit under your tutelage, and I wanted to give a big THANK YOU! Good luck to you and yours.” – Phillip Imperato

“Good luck in your next adventure, and thank you for your wonderful column throughout the years!” – George Clegg

“I’ve been retired for nearly 20 years now, and you will love it. Congrats, have a good one.” – Fred Anderson

“Rob is a shining light. His wit, insight, humor, practical and pragmatic manner around all edges of my woodworking will be sorely missed. He’s brought nothing but pure joy to me these past 25 years and I will miss reading him terribly. Take care and all the best, Rob!” – Steve Brown

“Best of luck and happiness to you in your retirement!” – David Lomas

“I wish you all the best in whatever new course you take. Being a woodworker for many, many years, I understand your feeling of leaving. In my working career, I worked for 33 years for the same company and then left and worked for another company for 10 years before retiring. Over the years, I did some work with wood and then, after retiring I got interested in pen-making as a hobby. Have been doing that for 25 years now. If you are wondering, I’m 87 years old, and luckily still in good health. Knowing the above, I fully understand your feelings about leaving and wish you well. I have enjoyed your weekly emails for many of your 26 years. Congratulations and best wishes for your next endeavor. All the best.” – Len Goddard

“I don’t have much time for woodworking these days, but I have enjoyed your emails and projects over the years. Sorry you’ve had a rough year, but I will be praying for a better 2024.” – Frank Weisser

“Thanks for all advice and demos. Mostly enjoyed your story telling. Happy trails.” – Adrian Gillissen

“It has been a pleasure reading your columns and watching your videos, and we will certainly miss you. May you be blessed with good days and lots of sawdust!” – Blimp Davis

“Wow, Rob! Wishing you the best, you deserve it!” – John Genduso

“An era ends. I wish you all the best in your new endeavors. You have given me many years of enjoyment and many projects. Thank you for everything.” – Barry Clarkson

“Thanks for sharing all your great woodworking knowledge, tips, humor and your dedication to your readers. It will be missed. I wish you all the best in the future. I look forward to Chris receiving the torch you passed to him and all his woodworking information that he will share with us. Enjoy your new life and ‘keep making sawdust.'” – John Supko

“Heartful goodbye and many, many thanks for your contributions over the years. I have learned a lot about our shared passion, woodworking, and have been inspired to take on some difficult projects because of your input. All your bad jokes and weak (weak) puns aside, I will miss your columns. You are correct in saying you are better looking than Chris, BTW.” – John S. Brunel

“All the best in your new endeavors, Rob. I have learned so much from your channel — too much to begin listing and even the post that did not contain any earth-shattering insight was still extremely enjoyable.” -Michael Dunn<

“It all comes to an end for each of us. It has been great reading your articles over the years. If you continue to live your current activity level, you will suddenly wonder with all the things you are doing how you ever had a time to work. Enjoy the life of six Saturdays and a Sunday each week. If you get a chance to come to SWAT in Waco, please make a visit. It is a great bunch of woodturners each August.” – Rick Gauthier

“Wishing you all the best in your future endeavors. I have enjoyed your humor, learned a lot of useful skills and knowledge and will forever be grateful for all you have done!” – Jim Kowalski

“It’s not going to be the same not seeing Rob’s face every week. Thank you for all the time you’ve spent with us. And best wishes for a relaxing and enjoyable retirement.” – David Tobin

“Thank you, Rob! We never met or even spoke, but I consider you a friend!” – Tom Lafleur

“I don’t know what it will be like without reading your column and comments. I/we will miss you and can only hope that you are continuing to do what you love most.” – Jim Thomas

“You are leaving a carefully crafted legacy. Blessings in the next chapter of your life story.” – Jay Critzer

“Rob, I am happy for you. I have enjoyed reading and watching your woodworking endeavors and feel that you have become a good friend-by-proxy, if you will. I wish you all the best with this next part of life’s ongoing tapestry. I’ve found retirement very appealing in that everything has slowed way down in terms of stress and looking at the clock. Enjoy your well-deserved free time. I’m sure you’ll fill that time with hobbies and fun activities. Afternoon naps are awesome, by the way. Good luck and stay well, my friend.” – Fred Watson

“Your excellent work has been appreciated by me. Your sense of humor and clear writing have inspired me.” – Marc Lindberg

“Coincidence? A night or two ago, I was going through a box of old magazines. I pulled out a Woodworker’s Journal that was years old. As I looked at it and saw your picture, I thought about how long you have been there. Good luck into the future and enjoy your new life! You will be missed.” – WolfTrash<

“It has been an enjoyable monthly occurrence to read you articles. You will be sorely missed by many. Enjoy your time away from the daily grind.” – Donn Jones

“First, I want to thank you for manning the helm of this magazine. It is one of the best around and has been for quite some time, before I became a subscriber. It will not be the same without you, but you are leaving us in good hands with Chris. I never had the inclination to write to the magazine, but make no mistake, I have loved it all! Due in no small part in your leadership. Thanks again and good luck to you and yours!” – Martin Frasher

“You will be missed, but I have enjoyed being one of your virtual shop mates over the years. You’ve done a great job!” – Patrick Brubeck<

“Sorry for your troubles. Yet, you’ve always provided good and up-beat content. I’ve enjoyed your work.Good luck on your next adventure.” – Ted Faust

“A while ago I called Woodworkers Journal for some advice, and to my surprise you answered the phone. You took the time to thoroughly answer my question, and I felt more educated from our conversation. Talking with you was like getting advice from my best friend. Enjoy your retirement, keep on making sawdust and safe travels.” – James Fockler

“Best wishes and God bless you on your retirement. And be prepared to be twice as busy in your retirement as you were when you worked. The difference is you get to do what you want to do, not what you have to do.” – Ken Kuszynski

“I’ve enjoyed your columns for several years. Your dry humor fit into mine. I too understand how difficult it is to move onto a new phase in life. Being a woodworker, you have a trait that will fulfill you. More time with family and no more deadlines except the ones you impose. Good luck and God bless.” – Chester Frederick

“Thank you, Rob, for your years of service to the woodworking community. Your articles have always been enjoyable! Here’s wishing you the best in what comes along. You will be missed.” – N.C.

“Sending you my best wishes for your retirement, Rob! Thanks for all the interesting tips and videos you’ve shared over the years. They have been so helpful and you will be greatly missed. I also retired after 26 years, and although I enjoyed my job, it is great to try new things. It gave me more time to devote to the things I love, like woodworking, although I still never seem to have enough hours in each day It’s so nice to be in total control of my schedule now though. You’ll love it too! Enjoy this new journey, and keep making sawdust!” – Lori Scott

“You will be greatly missed. Your informative articles, your witty stories and your encouragement over the years have been greatly appreciated. I hope that you will enjoy retirement as much as I have the past five years. Take care and get out there and make more sawdust.” – Tom Atha

“I wish you the very best. I have benefited from your many time-honored methods imparted through both the magazine and your videos. Thank you sir! Remember, retirement is not for the faint of heart!” – zmeister

“Just wanted to say, best wishes for a fabulous future. I have enjoyed you articles over the years. Blessings!” – Lorna Proper

“I met you at the Rockler store in Orland Park, IL a couple of years ago, and it was a very pleasant experience for me. I’ve been retired for 14 years now, and meeting you made me excited to try and advance my woodworking abilities from beginner novice. Thank you for the wonderful articles. I read every one. Have a happy and enjoyable retirement.” – CC

“Thank you so much for being yourself — thoroughly Midwestern — while informing your readers of interesting things woodworking related and otherwise. Enjoy your next journey.” – Sabrina Summers

“Thanks for your service to woodworkers. You’ve been a constant signpost in the competitive and changing environment of woodworking media. I had the opportunity to meet you in person years ago at an IWF and found you to be as pleasant in person as your publishing persona projects. Good luck in your next adventure!” – Allan Tuchman

“Congratulations on your ‘retirement,’ as I know you will never get the sawdust out of your veins. It has been a pleasure following you as you’ve brought all sorts of interesting articles and projects to the masses. Enjoy the next chapter in your life, Rob. You feel like an old friend who has shared his passion with all of us. Farewell!” – Anton Drew<

“I’ve been reading your articles for at least 13 years now. I have enjoyed your projects and you’ve inspired me many times. You will be missed, but I really hope you enjoy your free time.” – Cynthia Forner

“Bye, Rob. I will miss you and your comments. Hope your new fate will be better. All the best for you from Venezuela.” – Alexis Esteban Herrera Mora

“I’ve been an avid reader of the magazine for about nine years, and I enjoy the Weekly very much. I admire your craftmanship and your sense of humor. Always made for enjoyable reading and watching. Also like the many great Rockler products. Sorry to see you go, but I wish you all the best in the future. Thanks for the memories. As a retired Navy Man, I’ll wish you ‘Fair Winds and Following Seas.'” – Mike Kennedy

“So, So sorry to hear of all your loses and medical mishaps. It has been a pleaser reading all your emails. Enjoy your next phase of life.” – Allen & Maggie

“I wish you the very best in the next chapter. I have enjoyed your many articles and projects over the years.” – Bill Piekney

“Best of luck to you Rob, I have enjoyed all of the ideas, tips, and designs from your head full of sawdust and good works” – Mike Johnson

“Happy retirement, I will miss your input.” – Arlin Akines