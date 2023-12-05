Thanks, and So Long!

Twenty-six years is a long time for just about anyone except a tree. In the publishing business, it’s a millennium. And that’s how long I’ve been with Woodworker’s Journal. Personally, a lot has happened over these years. The first week I started, my daughter was in a life-threatening car accident and spent the next several months in a hospital bed in our dining room. Later, my wife of 30 years passed away, I had a heart attack and my house went underwater … all in one year. Life is not for the wimpy.

But through all that and more, the Woodworker’s Journal staff, my Rockler colleagues and you, our readers, have been there for me. In the entire universe there is likely not a better job I could have found. But all things must pass (some like a kidney stone, others like a golden sunset). I am truly grateful for my time here in print, the Internet and video. The experiences were beyond my fondest dreams.

So, I am letting you all know that I am moving on from the Woodworker’s Journal and the Weekly. It’s time to pass the baton (beautifully turned from curly maple) to Chris Marshall, a person who is no stranger to you. Chris is taller than me but not nearly as handsome, poetic or as humble and modest. But he is a superstar in the world of woodworking media. You are in good hands.

Trust that I will continue to make sawdust while keeping track of the Journal and all of you. Thanks for over a quarter-century. You are the best.

Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal

(Those wishing to bid Rob a fond farewell can send their thoughts to editor@woodworkersjournal.com, and we will publish them in next week’s Feedback section.)

From Our Sponsor

The sleek curvy legs that support an adjustable music holder of ample size also sport a hanger that keeps a guitar, ukulele or other instrument close at hand.





