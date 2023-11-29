Simeon Students Build Speakers

Earlier this year, woodworking and carpentry students from Simeon Career Academy in Chicago closed out the 2023 school year by building wooden Bluetooth speaker kits that were donated by Rockler Woodworking and Hardware.

Rockler’s contribution of speaker kits and other tools to the Southside school support Simeon Academy’s carpentry program and inspire students to pursue careers or lifelong hobbies in carpentry and woodworking.

“For many of us, shop class is where our woodworking skills begin and end, but our hope is that through donations like this, we can help young people continue to build on their skills and extend their love of the craft that so many people enjoy,” says Steve Singer, Rockler’s CEO.

Inspiring Futures

Simeon Academy carpentry students worked on the wooden speaker kits as a year-end project, led by instructor Isiah Rowsey.

“It’s always exciting to see students improve on their woodworking skills throughout the school year, and the Rockler Bluetooth speakers served as a fun project to give the students an opportunity to show off what they’ve learned this year,” says Rowsey.

“America needs young carpenters and woodworkers, and our school was fortunate to receive this important donation to give students quality tools and projects to help inspire their futures.”

In addition to the Bluetooth speaker kits, Rockler donated important tools and equipment to the school including high-quality walnut and maple to build out the speakers, dowels, doweling jigs and drill bits needed for assembly.

“I loved working on the Bluetooth speaker project and having the opportunity to learn with quality tools,” says Simeon student Jalen Brown. “I’m really excited to pursue woodworking and carpentry and improve my skills through my classes at Simeon.”