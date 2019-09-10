Last week Rob was a bit embarrassed to admit how many routers he currently has, as well as his plan to purchase a cordless model sometime soon. A couple of you divulge similar stashes of this most useful power tool. – Editor

“I couldn’t agree with you more. I have a similar load of three 1 hp routers, a 3 hp one, a trim router and even a Skil with a permanent 1/4-in. roundover bit in it. But unlike yours, I bought this one myself in 1960 or so. It’s a noisy little devil, but I have to say that after almost 60 years, it’s been pretty darn reliable! Mine doesn’t smell (when it runs) yet either!” – Donald Tweed

“I too still have my first router, which happens to be a Skil obtained with Raleigh cigarette coupons back in 1972. It has been rewound twice and the armature re-cut once. Haven’t used it in years … I still miss my Craftsman shaper and the 50 sets of cutters that I had (all gone due to lack of shop space).” – Jim Gier