Salt Lake City Here I Come!

This Saturday, I will be at the grand opening of a new Rockler Woodworking and Hardware store in Taylorsville, Utah. (I’m told it is just outside of Salt Lake City.) I’ve been in Utah for about 30 minutes total so far in my life, so this is going to be a big upgrade. As a young man, I loved Western-themed books, so I have read extensively about Utah. But I’m guessing they no longer ride horses around the town. (Sad for me, I would look great on a horse.)

When I am doing demonstrations at these grand opening events, I get to hang out with woodworkers, and I love it. I am certain I learn much more from them than they learn from me. I can’t wait to saddle up and head out!

Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal

Making Router Templates

Chris Marshall discusses why he uses router templates for many of his projects and shows how to build them easily, no matter how large or small the piece will be.

Quick Zero-clearance Table Saw Mod

Set up your table saw for thin cuts with this slight adjustment to the zero clearance insert concept, thanks to this reader’s tip.

Premium Project: Precision Tool Cabinet

Store your delicate measuring, marking and cutting tools safely and within easy reach in this attractive double-door cabinet

Premium Project: Shaker Work Chairs

From Our Sponsor

Take the fear out of chair building with this comfy turned model based on a 19th century Shaker design









