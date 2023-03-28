Salt Lake City Here I Come!

by Rob JohnstoneMar 28, 2023

Rob Johnstone staff photo

This Saturday, I will be at the grand opening of a new Rockler Woodworking and Hardware store in Taylorsville, Utah. (I’m told it is just outside of Salt Lake City.) I’ve been in Utah for about 30 minutes total so far in my life, so this is going to be a big upgrade. As a young man, I loved Western-themed books, so I have read extensively about Utah. But I’m guessing they no longer ride horses around the town. (Sad for me, I would look great on a horse.)

When I am doing demonstrations at these grand opening events, I get to hang out with woodworkers, and I love it. I am certain I learn much more from them than they learn from me. I can’t wait to saddle up and head out!

Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal

Making Router Templates

Chris Marshall discusses why he uses router templates for many of his projects and shows how to build them easily, no matter how large or small the piece will be.

Quick Zero-clearance Table Saw Mod

Using tape as a table saw guide
Set up your table saw for thin cuts with this slight adjustment to the zero clearance insert concept, thanks to this reader’s tip.

Premium Project: Precision Tool Cabinet

Wall cabinet with tool storage and drawers
Store your delicate measuring, marking and cutting tools safely and within easy reach in this attractive double-door cabinet.

Premium Project: Shaker Work Chairs

Set of chairs with turned legs
Take the fear out of chair building with this comfy turned model based on a 19th century Shaker design.

From Our Sponsor

Free Shipping on Orders of $49 or More

The best saw for your shop depends on the types of woodworking projects you make and where you do your woodworking. This demo will walk you through the benefits of three of the bestselling SawStop Table Saws.

Choosing SawStop Saw

Power Sale - Save Up To 25%
Free Upgrade with Purchase of a SawStop Professional Cabinet Saw
Dust Right Schedule 40 PVC Adapters
Rockler's Legacy of Innovation
Shop 100s of Sales Items

Sale prices expire 3/30/2023 unless otherwise listed. To get free shipping, simply place your order of $49 or more at Rockler.com by clicking any link above or entering the promotion code at the top of this email at checkout. Additional shipping charges will apply for select over-sized items, express orders, and orders to Alaska, Hawaii, Guam, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. This offer does not apply to international customers. This offer cannot be combined with other offers, applied to previous orders. Some offers available only online. Not all items available at retail stores. Offer not valid at Rockler’s independent resellers. Rockler Woodworking and Hardware reserves the right to limit quantities, correct errors or omissions and modify or end this promotion at any time.

Posted in: