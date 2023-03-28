Salt Lake City Here I Come!

This Saturday, I will be at the grand opening of a new Rockler Woodworking and Hardware store in Taylorsville, Utah. (I’m told it is just outside of Salt Lake City.) I’ve been in Utah for about 30 minutes total so far in my life, so this is going to be a big upgrade. As a young man, I loved Western-themed books, so I have read extensively about Utah. But I’m guessing they no longer ride horses around the town. (Sad for me, I would look great on a horse.)
When I am doing demonstrations at these grand opening events, I get to hang out with woodworkers, and I love it. I am certain I learn much more from them than they learn from me. I can’t wait to saddle up and head out!
Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal
Making Router Templates
Quick Zero-clearance Table Saw Mod
Premium Project: Precision Tool Cabinet
Premium Project: Shaker Work Chairs
From Our Sponsor
Sale prices expire 3/30/2023 unless otherwise listed. To get free shipping, simply place your order of $49 or more at Rockler.com by clicking any link above or entering the promotion code at the top of this email at checkout. Additional shipping charges will apply for select over-sized items, express orders, and orders to Alaska, Hawaii, Guam, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. This offer does not apply to international customers. This offer cannot be combined with other offers, applied to previous orders. Some offers available only online. Not all items available at retail stores. Offer not valid at Rockler’s independent resellers. Rockler Woodworking and Hardware reserves the right to limit quantities, correct errors or omissions and modify or end this promotion at any time.