Saw Sled Makes Better Miters

Last week, Rob lamented about the challenges of cutting accurate miter joints. This reader’s solution: a customized sled for his table saw. – Editor

“As someone who makes quite a lot of picture frames in my one-man shop, it’s always interesting to read about the hassles of miter joinery. In my opinion, the key to good miters relies on the accuracy of how they are cut. This is why most of them fail. Click here to read about the mitering sled I use on my table saw. What makes it effective is that you cut one side of the miter on each side of the sled. As long as the support is exactly 90°, you’ll get a tight miter. If the alignment of the center point on that support is off a slight amount due to wear over the years, the resulting corner will still be tight. Hope that makes sense! I always use biscuits, band clamps and a water-based glue for assembly and keep them clamped up at least overnight.” – John G. Eugster