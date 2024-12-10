Sensuously Sharp

A sharp hand plane is a joy to use. I was reminded of that this past weekend while softening some corners on a frame project I’m building for a gift. The minuscule curls of wood peeled away so effortlessly with my block plane that I was a little disappointed when the job was done!
In his book The Perfect Edge, expert sharpener Ron Hock has this to say about keen edges:
“There is nothing like the simple pleasure of using a properly sharpened tool. A chisel with a polished, properly sharpened edge is more likely to cut exactly where you want it to cut. Hand planing is a delightfully sensuous experience when all aspects of the plane are working properly. The planing action is smooth and easy, there’s a pleasing ‘shisss’ as gossamer shavings are released to float to the floor, and the surface left behind has a sheen that begs to be touched. The same satisfaction applies to paring with a chisel, bucking firewood with your chain saw, ripping on the table saw or carving your family’s Thanksgiving turkey.”
On the other hand, a dull edge is a downright misery – you might get to work faster, but it certainly won’t make the job any easier (and more than likely, you won’t be smiling when you’re through).
Chris Marshall, Woodworker’s Journal
