Sensuously Sharp

A sharp hand plane is a joy to use. I was reminded of that this past weekend while softening some corners on a frame project I’m building for a gift. The minuscule curls of wood peeled away so effortlessly with my block plane that I was a little disappointed when the job was done!

In his book The Perfect Edge, expert sharpener Ron Hock has this to say about keen edges:

“There is nothing like the simple pleasure of using a properly sharpened tool. A chisel with a polished, properly sharpened edge is more likely to cut exactly where you want it to cut. Hand planing is a delightfully sensuous experience when all aspects of the plane are working properly. The planing action is smooth and easy, there’s a pleasing ‘shisss’ as gossamer shavings are released to float to the floor, and the surface left behind has a sheen that begs to be touched. The same satisfaction applies to paring with a chisel, bucking firewood with your chain saw, ripping on the table saw or carving your family’s Thanksgiving turkey.”

On the other hand, a dull edge is a downright misery – you might get to work faster, but it certainly won’t make the job any easier (and more than likely, you won’t be smiling when you’re through).

Chris Marshall, Woodworker’s Journal

Building a Mahogany Stool

Ian Kirby and LiLi Jackson show how to put your joinery skills to the test as they build a small mahogany stool.

Scroll Saw Wood and Epoxy Ornaments



These epoxy-filled holiday pattern ornaments are a twist on scroll saw holiday ornaments you may have seen.

Build a Wine Rack

You never know when guests might pop in, so it can be quite nice to have a few bottles of wine on hand in your kitchen. With this cute little wine rack , you are ready to entertain at a moment’s notice.

Turned Ornaments

From Our Sponsor

Whether turned from wood or a colorful acrylic, these custom ornaments will foster smiles and memories to last generations.











