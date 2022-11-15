Shoe Rack Central

As winter comes calling in Minnesota, one of the byproducts of snow and ice are the piles of shoes that accumulate at our entry doors. We take our shoes off at the door all year round here in the North country — but a critical mass appears when the snow flies.
This year I’m going to build a shoe rack for my basement man cave. It will be at least two levels, with side storage for tall boots and central tiers for regular loafers and tennis shoes.
But what to make it from? It seems to me that with the grime and sludge that will transfer from shoe to shelf, painted plywood is the only logical choice. But the woodworker in me wants to see some wood grain. Such a dilemma! What are your thoughts?
Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal
Coloring Wood with Dye
November/December 2022 What’s in Store Roundup
Premium Project: Walnut Storage Cabinet
Premium Project: Quick and Easy End Table Plan
From Our Sponsor
Sale prices expire 11/17/2022 unless otherwise listed. To get free shipping, simply place your order of $49 or more at Rockler.com by clicking any link above or entering the promotion code at the top of this email at checkout. Additional shipping charges will apply for select over-sized items, express orders, and orders to Alaska, Hawaii, Guam, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. This offer does not apply to international customers. This offer cannot be combined with other offers, applied to previous orders. Some offers available only online. Not all items available at retail stores. Offer not valid at Rockler’s independent resellers. Rockler Woodworking and Hardware reserves the right to limit quantities, correct errors or omissions and modify or end this promotion at any time.