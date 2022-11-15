Shoe Rack Central

by Rob JohnstoneNov 15, 2022

As winter comes calling in Minnesota, one of the byproducts of snow and ice are the piles of shoes that accumulate at our entry doors. We take our shoes off at the door all year round here in the North country — but a critical mass appears when the snow flies.

This year I’m going to build a shoe rack for my basement man cave. It will be at least two levels, with side storage for tall boots and central tiers for regular loafers and tennis shoes.

But what to make it from? It seems to me that with the grime and sludge that will transfer from shoe to shelf, painted plywood is the only logical choice. But the woodworker in me wants to see some wood grain. Such a dilemma! What are your thoughts?

Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal

