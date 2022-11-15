Shoe Rack Central

As winter comes calling in Minnesota, one of the byproducts of snow and ice are the piles of shoes that accumulate at our entry doors. We take our shoes off at the door all year round here in the North country — but a critical mass appears when the snow flies.

This year I’m going to build a shoe rack for my basement man cave. It will be at least two levels, with side storage for tall boots and central tiers for regular loafers and tennis shoes.

But what to make it from? It seems to me that with the grime and sludge that will transfer from shoe to shelf, painted plywood is the only logical choice. But the woodworker in me wants to see some wood grain. Such a dilemma! What are your thoughts?

Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal

Coloring Wood with Dye

Rob Johnstone explores using liquid and powdered dyes in woodworking. Find out how dye finishes differ from stains, why they are so popular for close-grained woods and some of the different ways that dyes can add vibrancy to a woodworking project.

November/December 2022 What’s in Store Roundup

Take a closer look at the tools featured in the November/December 2022 issue, including offerings from Rockler, Makita, Microjig and Metabo.

Premium Project: Walnut Storage Cabinet

Elegant in styling and relatively simple to build, this trendy cabinet can satisfy many of today’s storage needs.

Premium Project: Quick and Easy End Table Plan

From Our Sponsor

You can build this table with its tapered legs in a weekend. A simple technique makes the top’s grain orientation stunning.













