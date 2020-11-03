Shop Refuge

Apparently, something important is going on today here in the U.S. So many people I know are pretty worked up — scared, sad, angry, worried, frustrated…the list goes on. I confess that I am a person who pays way too much attention to politics. But here are a couple of things I know to be true. Tomorrow and the next day and the next will continue as they always have. And it is better to spend those days in the shop than nearly anywhere else.

As Solomon said, “There is nothing new under the sun. But there are woodworking shops, and that’s pretty cool!” (That second sentence, I’ll admit, is challenged by some scholars…)

So I hope today finds you focused on mortises and tenons, gluing up lumber and cleaning your shop — all things that we have a chance of controlling (the cleaning part is questionable in my shop). Remember, the only two things in life you can’t avoid are death and wood movement.

Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal

