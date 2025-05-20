Show Us Your Best Cutting Board!

We woodworkers sure do love to make cutting boards! They’re fun to build, offer loads of creative possibilities and make great gifts. And while we might not always be “on trend” with our project choices, we’ve really hit the sweet spot with cutting boards, because their popularity continues! I’ll bet many of you have made some great examples over the years.

Did you know that Rockler is currently running a Cutting Board Contest, and the prize is a $150 Rockler gift card? That’s a pretty sweet perk if your cutting board is selected as the winner! To enter, post a photo of your super-cool board to your Instagram account using #RocklerCuttingBoard in the caption. You’ll also need to tag and follow @rockler_woodworking. Any size, style or design is just fine, as long as you made the board! You don’t even have to build a new cutting board to be eligible. Just pick the dandiest one you’ve ever made.

But you’ve got to act fast, because the deadline for entry is Saturday, May 31! Click here to learn more — and I hope you’ll join in the fun.

Chris Marshall, Woodworker’s Journal

