I confess that even at my ripe old age, I still get a little giddy with the first big snow of the year. Few things in nature are more beautiful than a thick new coating of snow. Childhood memories of skiing and sledding come unbidden. (Around February, that beauty gets a bit harder to appreciate.)

The other reason I like big snowfalls is that I regularly find myself in the woodshop on snow days. It’s quiet outside, my heater is creating a nice background noise and it all adds up to a peaceful feeling. Right now, we are getting our first real snowstorm. Seven inches of the white stuff will arrive by the end of the day. And I am already thinking of a couple small projects I’ve been putting off. See you in the shop!

Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal

Cutting Bow Tie Inlays

Cutting bow tie inlays can get pretty complicated with all the angles and mortising. Rockler’s Bow Tie Inlay Template System makes cutting both key and mortise fast and foolproof. The Starter Kit includes a unique, two-piece bushing. Install the sleeve to rout the mortise, then remove it to rout the bow tie key. Since the same template is used for both, you’re guaranteed a perfect fit. The Starter Kit also includes a specially-sized 1/8″ router bit, an acrylic frame and two bow tie templates: one 3-5/8″ long, the other one 4-1/4″ long. The frame holds the template in place, provides a surface for your router to ride on, and also accepts all of the optional inlay templates.

Simple Air Hose Stopper

Use this simple trick from one of our readers to keep your shop’s hoses clear of shop debris (and critters) that might build up while they’re not in use.

Premium Project: Contemporary Table

We took a vintage table plan from our archives and spruced it up for a 21st-century reboot.

Premium Project: Portable Tool Storage

Moveable storage that keeps your tools organized and readily at hand.













